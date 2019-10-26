Brendan Rodgers Reveals He Ordered Leicester Players to 'Punish' Southampton During Record Win

Brendan Rodgers told his Leicester City players to 'punish' ten-man Southampton when he addressed them during half-time in their 9-0 destruction of the Saints.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both collected hat-tricks in the triumph, which equalled the record winning margin for a Premier League match. It was also the competition's biggest ever away victory and heaped more pressure on under-fire Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who is now favourite to be the next top-flight manager to get the sack.

Ben Chilwell had given the Foxes the lead inside ten minutes at St. Mary's, before Saints defender Ryan Bertrand was dismissed for a wild lunge. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison were likewise on target, with Leicester taking a stunning five-goal advantage into the break.

Discussing what he said in the changing rooms, Rodgers revealed (as quoted by the Mirror): "We said at half time, keep your speed in the game and we have to punish them.

"It is tough for Ralph, but we have to do our job and score as many goals as we can. We said the game is 0-0 at half-time. This is part of our education - we have to come out of the boy zone, play like a man and respect the game. [My players] are very talented and learning to be ruthless.

"Kasper [Schmeichel] is really happy, The only other 'keeper to have a nine was his father. We believe in our work, believe we can push over the course of the season. Our mentality is how we work every day. The players want to get better and improve."

1️⃣-0 Chilwell (10')

2️⃣-0 Tielemans (17')

3️⃣-0 Perez (19')

4️⃣-0 Perez (39')

5️⃣-0 Vardy (45')

6️⃣-0 Perez (57')

7️⃣-0 Vardy (58')

8️⃣-0 Maddison (85')

9️⃣-0 Vardy (90+4')



While Leicester enjoyed a marvellous evening, it was one of the darkest nights in Saints' history, with forward Nathan Redmond saying: "It was an embarrassing performance, the stuff of nightmares and especially playing at home.

"It just wasn't good enough and one of the poorest performances since I've been at the club and we'll have to debrief that whole game from start to finish tomorrow."

