Brescia President Sets Astronomical Price Tag for Man City-Linked Wonderkid Sandro Tonali

Brescia club president Massimo Cellino has publicly placed a €300m (£260m) price tag on the club's rising star Sandro Tonali, as he spoke of interest from Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and 'all' Italy's big clubs.

The 19-year-old is currently experiencing his first season in the Serie A but is one of Le Rondinelle's standout performers, also providing two assists from his deep-lying midfield role.

His dominating midfield performances this season and last have already attracted a wealth of interest from other clubs.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

Cellino told La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) that he has had contact from: "All the big Italian clubs. Abroad there’s Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City."

Despite this interest, the controversial former Leeds chairman is keen for Tonali to remain in Lombardy.

"In my view, he’d be better off remaining as a protagonist with Brescia," Cellino said. "The other day, his agent and his parents were telling me about this €50m evaluation. I replied that for me he is worth €300m, which means I don’t want to sell.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"I have a dream. If Sandro accepts, I am ready to make a big financial sacrifice to extend his contract. It’s up to him to decide. He can stay here and enjoy his football, or go to a big club and risk being left on the bench."

Tonali recently made his senior international debut for Italy and is being touted as the next great Italian midfielder, with similarities to both Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso.





However, Cellino claims that this sudden rise to stardom has not negatively affected the 19-year-old.

“His talent is clear for all to see, but the truly special thing about Sandro is his smile. He loves to play football and the rest is of no real interest to him,” Cellino said.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

“There is always the risk with young players that sudden fame can create problems, but he is doing so well. I believe he can become even better, as I’ve never had such a good player in my squad."

Brescia take on Genoa on Saturday evening and despite Cellino's hands off message, interest in their star man is unlikely to quell - especially with the January transfer window fast approaching.