Brighton vs Everton: 8 Key Facts and Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Unpredictable Brighton welcome Everton to the Amex on Saturday, the side one point and one place above them in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have enjoyed mixed fortunes under Graham Potter, recording emphatic wins over Tottenham and Watford, but only mustering one league victory at home all season,

The hosts will look to change that as they take on an Everton side who have picked up just one point on the road all season.

The Toffees secured a vital win over West Ham last time out to ease the pressure Marco Silva.

The Everton boss had found himself under scrutiny after a run of poor form had left his side in the bottom three.

Defeat for either side will see them edge precariously closer to the relegation zone. Thanks to Opta, here are all the stats, facts and figures you need to know ahead of the key clash.

It's Been a Long Year

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Consistent home form has not been a trait of Brighton's recently. The Seagulls are looking to record consecutive home wins for the first time since October 2018.





On the day of the game, it will be 364 days since they last did so. How will Brighton choose to celebrate the upcoming one year anniversary of their last consecutive home wins?

According to history, probably not with victory. Brighton won the last meeting between the pair in December 2018, and Everton have never lost consecutive fixtures against the Seagulls.

The Seaside Is Not a Happy Hunting Ground

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Everton have not had much luck in this part of the country. The Toffees are winless in their last 10 Premier League trips to the south coast (D3 L7).





Their last victory in this part of the world came against Southampton in August 2015 under Roberto Martinez, with Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley on the scoresheet. Whatever happened to them?

History Beckons

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Marco Silva could find himself in the record books if his Everton side fall to defeat on Saturday. The Toffees boss would become the first manager to lose three Premier League games against Brighton.

He currently shares the bragging rights with Roy Hodgson, Rafael Benitez and Jose Mourinho, but a loss today would see Silva edge ahead of his rivals and become the unanimous holder of this converted record.

Defeat would be Everton's fourth consecutive loss on the road; they haven't had such a poor run away from Goodison since they lost five in a row between December 2017 and March 2018 under Sam Allardyce.

Battle of the Set Pieces

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Pascal Groß set up Adam Webster via a corner for Brighton's goal against Aston Villa. Since the start of the 2017/18 season, no player has created more opportunities from set pieces than Groß (69).

His 69 opportunities created is matched only by Gylfi Sigurdsson. However, Sigurdsson can create as many chances from set pieces as he likes; Everton aren't going to finish them.

The Toffees have scored 100% of their goals from open play this season (8/8). Alongside Newcastle, Everton are the only side in the Premier League yet to find the net from a corner or free kick.