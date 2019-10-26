Burnley vs Chelsea: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

After possibly their best performance so far under Frank Lampard's against Ajax on Wednesday, Chelsea are back in Premier League action on Saturday at Burnley.

On the day when England play New Zealand in the rugby World Cup semi-final, Burnley are possibly the closest thing the Premier League has to a union side, so this won't be an easy trip for Chelsea.

Ahead of their tough test at Turf Moor the guys at Opta have come up with a little stat pack to whet your appetite, and more importantly to impress your mates with.

Here are all the stats and facts you need to know, coming at ya...

Chelsea Dominance

In the 10 meetings between the sides, Chelsea have only lost once - on the opening day of the 2017/18 season at Stamford Bridge. In the other games between the two, there have been three draws and six Chelsea victories.

The stats show that Chelsea's record at Turf Moor is even better than at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have won four and drawn just one of their trips to Lancashire.

No Goal Blues for Chelsea

As if their win record wasn't enough to show their historical dominance in this fixture, Chelsea's scoring record certainly is. The Blues have scored in all 10 of their encounters with the Clarets.

In fact, Chelsea only have a better record of scoring in consecutive Premier League matches against three other sides. Portsmouth (14), Derby (14) and Wigan (16).

Burnley's Impressive Home Record

Despite all the stats pointing to a Chelsea victory so far, Burnley have a few impressive numbers of their own to bring to the table.

This season they've picked up nine points from a possible 12 at home in the Premier League, keeping three clean sheets in the process (W3 D0 L1).

To put that into perspective that seven more points and one more clean sheet than they

managed in their opening nine at Turf Moor last campaign.

A Fantastic Four for Lampard?

A victory at Turf Moor on Saturday would be the first time that manager Frank Lampard has won four games in a row in his managerial career.

The last time the Blues won four in a row was early last season under Maurizio Sarri, who went on to win his first five games in charge.

Burnley's Big Six Blues

In their matches against the traditional Premier League 'big six' (although with the form of Manchester United what does that even mean anymore), Burnley have only won once - a 2-1 victory over Spurs last season.

They've drawn six and lost 18 of their other 24 matches against the league's big boys.

In fact, they've not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 34 matches against Man City, Liverpool, Man U, Arsenal, Spurs or Chelsea, conceding 75 goals in the process.

Chelsea Happy on Their Travels

Chelsea have won their last three Premier League away games, and have been prolific in the process, scoring three ore more on each occasion.

The Blues have never won four successive top-flight matches on the road whilst scoring three or more goals. Could Frank Lampard's young side break that record on Saturday..?

Leaky Blues

The Blues were once famed for their watertight defence under Jose Mourinho, but this year they've looked a little leakier. In their last 13 Premier League away games Chelsea have conceded 28 goals in 2019.

That's the most the west London side have conceded in a calendar year since 1997 (31 goals in 21 PL games).

Wood Fire

Whilst Tammy Abraham is joint second in the Golden Boot race, Burnley striker Chris Wood has been on a hot streak of his own. The Kiwi forward scored four goals in his last four Premier League matches.

That's one more than he managed in his previous 16 league games combined.

He has good form against Chelsea as well, providing the assist for the Claret's equaliser at Stamford Bridge back in April.