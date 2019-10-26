Chelsea Weighing Up Move for £30m-Rated AC Milan Striker Krzysztof Piątek

Chelsea are monitoring AC Milan's Polish striker Krzysztof Piątek, according to one report in Italy.

The 24-year-old was snapped up by AC Milan last January after a terrific first six months in Serie A with Genoa, in which he scored 19 goals in just 21 games.

However, he has been less prolific in front of goal this campaign as AC Milan have endured a difficult start to the season. Piątek has managed just one goal from open play thus far, with AC Milan sitting 12th in Serie A.

Giampiero Sposito/GettyImages

Despite this, Calciomercato report that Chelsea are interested in the Poland international. However, there have been 'no particular steps' just yet, with a bid of around €35m (around £30m) supposedly needed to force AC Milan's hand.





The Blues are currently under a transfer embargo after they were found to have breached FIFA rules regarding recruitment of foreign players under the age of 18.





This transfer ban was supposed to cover two transfer windows - last summer and this January. However, the club are appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the light of new evidence, and they believe the January ban could be lifted.

TF-Images/GettyImages

If that is the case, then Chelsea will reportedly look to make their move for AC Milan forward Piątek.





AC Milan have experienced a tough start to the season, with Marco Giampaolo sacked after just seven games in charge. This has done little to help Piątek's goal scoring form, with the Polish international hitting the net just three times this campaign.

However, Chelsea would still be prepared to pay big for Piątek based on the goal scoring form he showed last year, as he finished the season with 30 goals.





Frank Lampard is reportedly on the hunt for back up for his first choice striker Tammy Abraham. The Chelsea academy product has eight goals in nine Premier League appearances this season, and has started eight out of Chelsea's nine league games so far.

Abraham is just 22 and this is his first full season in the top flight. With Chelsea also having a hectic European schedule to contend with, it is unsurprising that Lampard is looking for a second striker to shoulder the goal scoring responsibility.





Chelsea also have Olivier Giroud on their books, but the 33-year-old may be keen on a move away from Stamford Bridge if his playing time continues to be limited, especially as he is still playing regular international football for France.