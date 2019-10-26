Daniel Farke Reveals How Norwich Were Beaten to Signing of Daniel James by Man Utd

Daniel Farke has revealed that Norwich were interested in signing Daniel James before the Welshman signed for Manchester United.

James has made a surprisingly quick adjustment to life in the Premier League, scoring three goals - including a memorable strike against Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

This strong start has not surprised Farke who was is a big admirer of the 21-year-old's talents.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I’m not surprised by how good James has been," he said during his pre-match press conference prior to the Canaries hosting United on Sunday, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

"I always liked him, but sadly there was no chance for us to get him when Man United called!

"To deliver that quickly on this level says a lot about his character."

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Despite James' solid form, Manchester United are enduring a horrific start to the season. The Red Devils are currently languishing in 14th place, although a draw against Liverpool on Sunday may suggest that the first green shoots of a recovery are starting to sprout at Old Trafford.

Among a number of other topics, Farke addressed Ole Gunnar's Solskjaer's side's poor start and backed the Norwegian to turn things around.

"To follow Jose Mourinho is not easy for Ole. It's a difficult time but you can see what he wants on the pitch," the German claimed. "I appreciate the job he's doing because he's doing it in a complicated period with a calm, disciplined, professional way.

"It's a question of time until United are back where they belong. The transition period won't last long. They're used to winning games at the club. We don't underestimate them."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Norwich themselves are experiencing a rough patch of form following an impressive start to the season.

Since defeating Manchester City 3-2 in September, the Canaries have lost four games on the bounce and will be desperate to get back to winning ways against Solskjaer's side on Sunday.