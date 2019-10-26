Exclusive: Frustrated Joe Gomez Ready to Leave Liverpool With Arsenal & Tottenham Interested

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is growing frustrated at his lack of playing time this season and is considering leaving the club in search of regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old joined Liverpool as a teenager from Charlton Athletic back for around £3.5m, assisting the winner from left-back on his first-team debut against Stoke back in 2015.

His potential and versatility has been lauded by those both in and outside the club but injuries and the form of other players, notably Joel Matip (at centre back) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (at right back), have restricted him to just 46 Premier League games across four years.

Gomez began Liverpool's 2018/19 Champions League-winning season as the first-choice partner to Virgil van Dijk. However, he suffered a fractured leg in December and was replaced by Matip, who shone in the Englishmen's absence and has remained Jurgen Klopp's first choice into the new season.

In 2019/20 thus far, Gomez has featured in a total of just 90 minutes of Premier League action.

As a result of his injuries and lack of game time, Gomez - once tipped as England's most promising centre back - has also failed to nail down a regular berth in Gareth Southgate's national team.

90min now understands that a fit-again Gomez is frustrated by his lack of playing time this season and is even prepared to leave Liverpool.

A number of clubs on the continent would be interested in taking Gomez on loan in January. However, the young defender would rather stay in England - preferring to move back to his native London.

It is 90min's understanding that both Arsenal and Tottenham would happily offer him a route back to the capital. The Gunners are still suffering with problems in defence despite the addition of David Luiz this summer, while Spurs appear set to lose both Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld upon expiry of their contracts in 2020.

For their part, Liverpool have little reason to entertain a sale and would surely hold any suitors to a high asking price should Gomez really push to leave. Recent transfer windows have shown how young English defenders can fetch augmented price tags, while Gomez's age, value to the squad and the fact that his current contract runs until 2024 make him a pricey target.

Currently, the Reds only other specialist backup options at centre back and right back currently are the ageing World Cup finalist Dejan Lovren and the forgotten (and far more expendable) Nathaniel Clyne.