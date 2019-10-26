Fikayo Tomori Reveals Simple Reason Why He Chose England Over Nigeria at International Level

By 90Min
October 26, 2019

Chelsea centre back Fikayo Tomori has opened up over why he chose to pledge his international to allegiance to England this month, giving the simple reason that the Three Lions called first.

The 21 year-old was born in Canada to Nigerian parents, but grew up in England, and as a result was eligible to play for all three countries.

However, after representing both Canada and England at youth level, he opted to accept the call-up for Gareth Southgate's England for the European Championship qualifiers earlier this month.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

While he is still yet to make a senior appearance, thus fully committing himself to any nation, Tomori admitted the decision to accept the Three Lions call was not an easy one.

Speaking to OmaSportsTV he said: "I just wanted to go as far as I can and that also involves playing for the national team.

"It was a difficult choice for me. It was something I had to think about for a year or two and I was previously at the Under-21 Euros, so I wasn’t thinking too far ahead, but then there was a lot of talk and questions and I had to make a decision.

"England called me up in September, and I didn’t get a call up from anyone when they called me up, it was hard to say no to them.”

Tomori has established himself as an integral part of Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side, and was a key figure as Chelsea recorded an impressive victory away at Ajax on Wednesday night.

Despite his decision, the defender, who has previously had loan spells at Derby County and Hull City, reaffirmed that he is still proudly Nigerian.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

He added: “I’m Nigerian, it’s my culture and I’m very proud of it. I enjoy the food too - pounded yam and jollof especially."

Tomori is still technically able to play for both Nigeria and Canada after failed to get on the pitch in either of England's Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic or Bulgaria.

