Frank Lampard Names the Ex-Chelsea Bosses Who Helped to Shape His Managerial Philosophy

Frank Lampard claims that he's taken influence from two of Chelsea's most influential managers in recent years, admitting that working under José Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti has helped to mould his philosophy as a head coach.





The Chelsea legend took over at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season and has helped to transform the club in a short space of time, going from last season's side which revolved around Eden Hazard to a young team with a core of academy graduates.





With just one full season at Derby County under his belt, Lampard is quickly becoming one of the most coveted young managers in Europe, but the Chelsea boss claims he's been helped along the way by working under the likes of Mourinho and Ancelotti.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"All of them, as you say, have helped me for good and for bad," Lampard said, quoted by The Metro. "When I say that I mean things that I thought as a player 'that was great' and I’ve taken it on board and some you think 'I’m not so mad on that'.

"José Mourinho was obviously a huge influence on me when he first came to the club, he gave me a real uplift in confidence, more than tactics or technical stuff it was more how good could I be and did I have the mindset to move up levels.





"Carlo Ancelotti I always found in terms of how personable a manager can be, their relationship with you one-on-one, to try and get the best out of you.





"So those two I tend to say a lot but I feel bad leaving out a lot of the other managers I had because all had positive influences in me in their own ways."





Lampard's next step in his managerial career will come in Saturday's evening match on the road to Sean Dyche's Burnley.

The Clarets are currently outside the Europa League places on goal difference but are coming into the match off the back of a defeat against Leicester City, while Chelsea have won their last six games across all competitions.

