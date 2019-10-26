Inter 2-2 Parma: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Nerazzuri Held to Surprise Draw at San Siro

Inter failed to capitalise on Juventus' draw with Lecce on Saturday afternoon, battling instead to a frustrating draw against a stubborn Parma.

Inter took the lead after 23 minutes when Antonio Candreva's low drive deflected wickedly beyond the Parma goalkeeper and into the net. Yann Karamoh equalised only two minutes later, latching onto a misplaced pass and lashing a devastating strike beyond his ex-teammate Samir Handanovic.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Parma took a shock lead after half an hour, the visitors once again profiting from a poor piece of defensive play, and Karamoh rolled the ball across to Gervinho to slot home. Romelu Lukaku equalised after the break, tapping home from close range from a perfect Candreva cross.

I Nerazzurri continued to push for a winning goal, but the visitors remained resolute and stopped the hosts from drawing level on points with league leaders Juve.

Here's the breakdown of this one.

Inter

Key Talking Point

With a Conte side, you know what you're going to get roughly 99% of the time - commitment, organisation and hard work. Well, Saturday's performance fell into the 1% bracket. Inter took the lead early on and the game looked set to follow seven of their previous eight results; a comfortable three points. But inside five minutes, the game turned on its head and I Nerazzurri looked a shadow of their former selves.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Two sloppy passages of play by Marcelo Brozovic put Inter on the back foot, first gifting possession to Karamoh in the Inter half, and then misjudging the flight of the ball for the loaned-out Inter forward to stretch his legs again, with both errors leading to goals.

Their second-half display was much more in-line with a Conte side, and they fought their way back into the match valiantly, but the Inter boss will be furious they didn't capitalise on Juve's slip-up earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Handanovič (6); Škriniar (6), Godín (5), Bastoni (6); Candreva (9), Gagliardini (6), Brozović (5), Barella (7), Biraghi (6); Lukaku (7), Lautaro Martínez (8)

Substitutes: De Vrij (6), Esposito (6), Politano (6)

STAR MAN - Conte has worked wonders to revive this man's career. Candreva's reputation seemed damaged beyond repair after a disappointing season under Luciano Spaletti, and the Italian winger became the scapegoat for Inter's poor performances over the course of a gruelling campaign.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

But the former Lazio man is enjoying an excellent year under new management, and he is thriving in his right wing-back role. Candreva has bags of energy and endeavour, and he was once again instrumental in his side's attacking movements.

The 32-year-old opened the scoring, laid on the equaliser, and provided a willing outlet on the right-hand side.

Parma

Key Talking Point

This Parma forward line is a FIFA player's dream. Gervinho and Karamoh can tear apart any defence with their blistering pace, and that's exactly what the pair did against Inter on Saturday evening. Karamoh was the star of the show, and the man on-loan from Inter was given a standing ovation following his equalising goal.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The 21-year-old intercepted a poor pass by Marcelo Brozovic, raced towards the opposition penalty area, sold Diego Godin with a lovely shimmy and fired an unstoppable rocket beyond Handanovic. The youngster held his arms above his head apologetically, and the San Siro responded with a heart-warming round of applause.

What a moment.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Sepe (8); Darmian (8), Iacoponi (7), Dermaku (8), Gagliolo (7); Kucka (8), Scozzarella (8), Hernani (8); Karamoh (9), Gervinho (8), Kulusevski (7)

Substitutes: Pezzella (7), Sprocati (6), Barilla (6)

STAR MAN - He's had a couple of mentions already, but it's hard to ignore the impact Karamoh had on Saturday's match. Inter had only dropped points against Juventus over the course of the new season, and I Nerazzurri have rarely looked troubled during that time. Against Parma however, Karamoh made sure that the hosts were in for a tough evening from the start.

26' OH WHAT A GOAL! #Karamoh did it all by himself before a stunning finish!



He won't celebrate against his old team but we will. SUPERB! 👏👏#InterParma 1-1 pic.twitter.com/sCIV75Cf93 — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) October 26, 2019

The young winger came back to haunt his parent club, terrorising the entire defence with his lightning pace, and showed excellent composure on two occasions to give I Crociati a dramatic lead. His deadly finish for the equaliser was matched by his patience and calm in laying on Gervinho's goal, and the Inter backline struggled to get to grips with Karamoh all afternoon.

A truly fantastic young talent.

Looking Ahead

Conte will be hoping that his side gets back to winning ways when they travel to Brescia on Tuesday evening, where they'll meet former Nerazzurri striker Mario Balotelli in the Serie A clash.

Parma will look to build on Saturday's brilliant performance and result with victory over Verona on Tuesday, as I Crociati aim to continue their solid start to the Serie A season.