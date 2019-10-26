James Milner Likens Jurgen Klopp to Sir Alex Ferguson for Love of Press-Conference Battles

James Milner has likened Jurgen Klopp to former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, in the way that both managers have used the media to play mind games with the opposition.

Milner has worked with Klopp since the German's arrival at Anfield in 2015 and the 33-year-old has opened up on the ways the Reds boss has been an inspired appointment behind the scenes.

Liverpool have reached the last two Champions League finals and lifted the trophy last campaign after beating Tottenham Hotspur. Milner has revealed that the Reds' remarkable rise is a testament to Klopp's commitment to making the club successful in every area.

"We work very hard and in every single training session he demands the best. You can see from him bouncing around on the sidelines how much it means to him, and he wants to be out on that field sometimes," Milner told Talksport (via Metro).

"He loves the press conferences as well; I think he’s the same as some older managers, like Sir Alex, as he thinks the battle starts there.

"He gives 100 per cent every single day and has been fantastic for the club since he’s been here."

Despite this fiery commitment, Milner also revealed that Klopp's relationship with the players has become more relaxed in recent times.

"He has that jokey side with us, but he can also stick the boot in as well. He demands the best and demands the highest standards, and I think he has changed a bit over the last few years since he came in," the former England international revealed in the same interview.

"He’s realised he can relax a bit more at times around the squad, but the characters in the squad and the players he’s got aren’t going to take the foot off the gas."

Liverpool currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Klopp will no doubt be desperate to press home this advantage by defeating an out of form Tottenham on Sunday.