Jose Mourinho's Return Could Cause 'Civil War' at Real Madrid as Florentino Perez Considers Options

Florentino Perez is eyeing up Jose Mourinho as a potential replacement for under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, but a return for the controversial manager could spark a 'civil war' in the dressing room, according to one report.

Mourinho previously had a spell in charge of Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013, during which time the club won La Liga and a Copa del Rey. However, the Portuguese's time in the Spanish capital was largely overshadowed by bitter rivals Barcelona's dominance, while Real also failed to succeed in the Champions League.

A Florentino le gustaría a poner a Mourinho en el sitio de Zidane, pero daría paso a una ‘guerra civil’ con el vestuario, con Sergio Ramos a la cabeza. De ahí que Massimiliano Allegri, que sigue rechazando al ManchesterUnited, sea la mejor solución para el Real Madrid. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) October 26, 2019

Mundo Deportivo journalist Francesc Aguilar reports that Mourinho's potential return, which has been much speculated on in recent weeks amid growing pressure on Zidane, would not be a popular move decision amongst the Real Madrid playing squad.

Aguilar contends that the move would likely spark a 'civil war', between the club's directors and the playing squad, led by captain Sergio Ramos.

Mourinho departed Santiago Bernabeu in acrimonious circumstances with his relationship with many of Real's senior players, including Ramos, widely reported to have broken down quite spectacularly.

This would make Mourinho's return a highly contentious and risky option for Perez, who is apparently also exploring alternatives.

One such option may be Massimiliano Allegri who has been linked with the Manchester United job in recent weeks.

Despite this, Aguilar reports that the Italian has repeatedly turned down the Red Devils' advances, keeping him in the run in to take over in the Spanish capital.

Real have experienced a decidedly underwhelming start to the season, slumping to three draws in the league and even recently losing to RCD Mallorca.

Their Champions League form has also been disappointing. Real have only won one of their opening three games in Group A and face genuinely questions as to whether they're good enough to qualify for the knockout rounds.





Meanwhile, former club sporting director Jorge Valdano, writing in El Pais, has called on Real Madrid to look to former striker Raul as a potential next manager.





He said: "Madrid in Raul will find its Guardiola, its Simeone - the personification of its institutional character. Mourinho, Allegri…? We must first respect Zidane and if we speak of the future, not forget Raul, which is the best way to respect Madrid."