Jurgen Klopp Explains Why 'Ugly' Liverpool Can Extend Unbeaten Run Against Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has praised his side for being an "ugly team to play against" as they look to extend their unbeaten run against Tottenham this weekend.

The Reds are cruising at the top of the table and haven't lost in the Premier League since January, while their last defeat at Anfield came during the 2016/17 season.

Klopp insists the club's current form won't guarantee them three points when Tottenham travel to Anfield on Sunday, but Liverpool's manager has praised his side for becoming "ugly" to play against both domestically and in Europe.

"We have this run because we put in a specific mix of attitude and the potential of the boys, plus the crowd," Klopp said, quoted by i News. "That can make life difficult.

“We saw last week that the Manchester [United] crowd was really good until we scored the equaliser and then it was done. That is something that is different here. Okay, somebody can score an equaliser but it does not mean we cannot win the game anymore. These are the things we have to keep.

"If you remember the target, I said I wanted us to be the most ugly team to play against. Hopefully, for most teams it is like that.

"We all worked for it and deserve it and earned it all together but cannot take it for granted. Against Tottenham, especially. The numbers are not important, only the next game.

"We are in a good moment but to keep that moment we have to run a lot, work really hard and fight like crazy. If we do that it is difficult to play against."

Liverpool return to Anfield for the first time since before the international break looking to extend their lead at the top of the table, with title rivals Manchester City hosting Aston Villa in Saturday's lunchtime game.

