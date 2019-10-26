Lionel Messi Insists He Has No Regrets Over FIFA World Cup Failings With Argentina

Lionel Messi has revealed that although he would love to win a trophy with Argentina, he would not change anything about his career so far.

Messi has reached four tournament finals with La Albiceleste but has failed to win a single one.

However, the 32-year-old claims that despite this heartache, given the opportunity he would not do anything differently.





As reported by TyC Sports (via Marca) Messi said: "I would've loved to be a world champion.

"But I don't think I would change anything else in my career to be one. This is what I was given, what God gave me. It is what it is.





"I couldn't dream of everything that I experienced after. It was far bigger than anything I could've imagined."

Messi experienced his first defeat in the 2007 Copa America, where Argentina finished runners-up after losing 3-0 to Brazil in the final.

Defeats in the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals followed, with significant criticism levelled at La Pulga on all three occasions.

In spite of this bad press, Messi still managed to be included in the Team of the Tournament in each of these ultimately unsuccessful campaigns, even winning the Golden Ball during the 2014 World Cup.

The forward also continues to dazzle for his club side. Messi scored 51 goals last season for Barcelona, putting him in strong contention to win this year's Balon d'Or.

If he manages to see off the challenge of Virgil van Dijk for the trophy, he will become the first player to win the award on six occasions.