The Liverpool XI That Should Start Against Tottenham

Coming off an impressive 4-1 win against Genk in the Champions League, Liverpool host an out-of-sorts Tottenham while looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Liverpool sit six points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the league whilst Spurs are down seventh, five points off the top four and struggled to a 1-1 draw against bottom club Watford last time out.

Famously, the last meeting between the two was the Champions League final which (you may just remember) Liverpool won 2-0 thanks to an early Mohamed Salah penalty and a Divock Origi cherry on the cake.

While there's no trophy at stake this time, another win would keep Liverpool six points clear at the top of the Premier League table as we head closer and closer to the dreaded Christmas period.

Here's the most likely Liverpool line up as they look to continue their imperious form and dispatch Spurs.

Goalkeepers & Defenders

Alisson Becker (GK) - Who else? Alisson returned to Premier League action for Liverpool last weekend against Manchester United following two months off with a calf injury picked up in the season opener against Norwich. He'll retain the number one spot with able deputy Adrian dropping to the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - One of the many Liverpool players nominated for the Ballon d'Or, Alexander-Arnold is getting plaudits from all around the world and deservedly so. He'll remain at right back after being rested in the Champions League and will need to be at his best to contain Heung-min Son.





Virgil Van Dijk (CB) - The best defender in the world at this current moment and arguably the best player. He missed out on FIFA's Best Men's Player Award to Lionel Messi but is currently an absolute rock at the back for Liverpool. Simply undroppable.

Joel Matip (CB) - Joel Matip's performances for Liverpool often go unnoticed because he's being partnered by the best in his trade. Matip is as key to Liverpool's back four and offers Van Dijk a suitable partner. Another player that was rested for Liverpool's trip to Belgium, Matip should be fresh and ready for the challenge of containing Harry Kane

Andrew Robertson (LB) - Quite possibly the best left back in world football at this current moment. Robertson has recorded three assists in nine games for the Reds this season and completes this fantastic back four. With Tottenham's woes in the full-back area, expect Robertson and Alexander-Arnold to get into a lot of attacking areas.

Midfielders

Fabinho (DM) - The base of Liverpool's midfield, Fabinho offers this team the balance it needs and slots into the gaps that are left when the full backs go forward. He is as important, if not more, as the front three to this team and continues to dominate other Premier League midfielders with his powerful presence and poise.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - Slightly controversial to drop captain Jordan Henderson, but the Ox offers more going forward than the former Sunderland man. Coming off one of his best performances in a Liverpool shirt scoring two against Genk in midweek, Oxlade-Chamberlain deserves to start this game and will provide a spark in midfield, which Liverpool lacked for periods against Manchester United.

Gini Wijnaldum (CM) - Equally as important to the midfield as Fabinho, the Dutch midfielder was also rested for the Champions League tie. It wouldn't be surprising to see Adam Lallana be given a start ahead of Wijnaldum but Klopp knows that Wijnaldum offers more on a consistent basis and is key to the pressing, quick transitions system.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The magical Egyptian missed the derby game against Manchester United due to injury but was back to goalscoring form against Genk with a goal late on. The front three will be reunited as Salah will come in for Divock Origi who should feature on the substitute bench.

Roberto Firmino (CF) - Firmino certainly isn't an out-and-out number nine but plays such a key role to this free-scoring Liverpool attack. He's different to his counterpart Harry Kane but links Liverpool's midfield to their attack with skill and guile. He's the cornerstone of the famed front three and Tottenham's leaky defence will have to be on top form if Spurs are to come away with anything.

Sadio Mane (LW) - The Senegalese forward was Lionel Messi's pick for FIFA's The Best award has enjoyed one of the best starts to a Premier League season and has scored five goals in nine games. He joined Salah on the scoresheet in midweek with a well-worked goal that involved all of the front three. Tottenham's right backs are very poor currently so Mane should get a lot of joy down that left side.