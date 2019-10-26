Real Madrid Planning €100m Bid Plus Gareth Bale to Sign Man Utd's Paul Pogba

Real Madrid will apparently look to offer €100m and Gareth Bale in a player plus cash deal to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

The Wales international has been in good form for Real Madrid but continues to struggle with injuries, something which appears to have cemented his place on the transfer list in the Spanish capital.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has been keeping tabs of Pogba for some time and appears to see the midfielder as the missing piece of the puzzle at Real Madrid, and El Desmarque claim Los Blancos have planned a bid to land the Frenchman next summer.

After failing to decide between Pogba and Christian Eriksen during the summer, it's claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will look to offer €100m as well as Bale as part of any deal with Manchester United.





The club will still look to bring Tottenham's Eriksen to the Santiago Bernabéu, but the Denmark international is more likely to move on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of the season.





Although El Desmarque's claims would appear to make sense for a Real Madrid point of view, Manchester United are all-but-certain to reject any offer that doesn't match their cash valuation of Pogba next summer.

Even if United were to accept a player plus cash deal, both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are unlikely to agree to sign anyone who is already in the twilight stages of their career - as well as a player with Bale's injury record.

As suitors are likely to be few and far between for Bale next summer, Real Madrid could instead be forced into cashing in on the likes of Isco and Mariano Díaz, or loanees like Dani Ceballos and Martin Ødegaard, if they want to sign Pogba.

And even if Real Madrid are currently planning to put everything into signing Pogba next summer, a managerial change could be on the horizon at the Santiago Bernabéu and that could see their transfer policy take a drastic U-turn.

