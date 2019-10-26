Real Madrid's Rodrygo Set for First-Ever Brazil Appearance as Tite Announces Squad

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo could make his senior Brazil debut next month after being included for their upcoming friendly matches against Argentina and South Korea.

The 18-year-old has made three first-team appearances at Real Madrid following his summer move from Brazilian giants Santos, with Rodrygo scoring his first goal for the club during their 2-0 win over Osasuna.

Alongside Real Madrid teammate Casemiro, Marca confirms that Rodrygo could be handed his senior international debut after being selected by manager Tite.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Rodrygo won't be the only newcomer in Brazil squad next month either, as it's been confirmed that Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz has also been selected.

The absence of Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar has been the biggest takeaway from Brazil's latest squad, but familiar faces like Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva and Alisson Becker have all been included.

Tite has also handed the likes of Lucas Paquetá (Milan), David Neres (Ajax) and Renan Lodi (Atlético Madrid) another chance to impress before the qualifying campaign begins for the World Cup in 2022.

Rodrygo could have featured for Real Madrid this weekend in El Clásico, but the match was postponed following concerns over safety in Catalonia.

Los Blancos will now have extra time to prepare for their mid-week meeting with CD Leganés, who are currently bottom of the league table and are looking to pick up their first win of the season in Saturday's match against RCD Mallorca.

Zinedine Zidane's side are currently one point off the top of the table, but Real Madrid could drop outside of the European places in La Liga by the time they kick-off at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday.

