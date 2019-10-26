Robert Lewandowski Sets Incredible Bundesliga Record With Scoring Streak

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the table on Saturday afternoon, edging to a 2-1 victory over Union Berlin. However, it was Robert Lewandowski's record-breaking strike that grabbed the headlines after the final whistle.



Lewandowski doubled Bayern's advantage in the 53rd minute, slotting past the Berlin keeper with ease, and in doing so became the first player in Bundesliga history to score in each of the opening nine league matches.



The Polish superstar's winner was his 13th goal this season, with Opta confirming the impressive statistic that confirmed the 31-year-old's place in history.

Lewandowski has now scored in his last 13 matches, a run stretching back to the end of last season and has totalled 20 goals in that time. The ex-Borussia Dortmund man continues to go from strength to strength, despite his side's mixed start to the new campaign.

Bayern Munich sit top of the league, but the German champions have looked far from convincing over the opening weeks of the season. Niko Kovac's side failed to win their previous two league matches prior to Saturday's victory over Union Berlin, as they could only draw against Augsburg, and then stumbled to a 2-1 home defeat to Hoffenheim.

Lewandowski is also up and running in Europe, bagging in each of Bayern's three Champions League matches thus far, including braces against Olympiacos and in his side's 7-2 destruction of Tottenham Hotspur. He also scored the second goal of the game against Red Star, which effectively sealed the three points for his side.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Bayern sit top of Group B with maximum points, and their impressive away victories in Greece and England have helped ease concerns over the performance levels of the current champions.

However, Kovac's men face a tough trip to Eintracht Frankfurt next Saturday, and the Bayern boss may find himself under pressure if his side fail to secure victory.