Roma vs AC Milan: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

A struggling AC Milan side travel to the capital to face an inconsistent Roma side in a battle between two of Italy's biggest teams.

It'll only be Stefano Pioli's second Serie A game in charge of the Rossoneri after they conceded a late goal to Lecce at home in a 2-2 draw on his debut.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Roma, equally, are struggling for league form having drawn four of their opening eight matches and have been lacking a real goal threat in their last four in Italy's top flight.

Both teams will be wanting an upturn in fortunes and are desperate for three points to really kickstart their season. Admittedly, Milan are in more need than Roma, but at home the club from the capital will be expecting to gather the three points.

Here is 90min's preview of the clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick-Off? Sunday 27 October What Time Is Kick-Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Olimpico TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? Daniele Orsato

Team News

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has spoken out about the amount of injuries he is having to deal with currently, bemoaning his situation. Roma have eight first team players currently sidelined including Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante and Cengiz Under.

Edin Dzeko should be back for the fixture and could prove be a huge boost to a Roma front line that has been toothless in recent weeks. Justin Kluivert is suspended after being sent off in the goalless draw with Sampdoria.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Milan have no new injury concerns, with only Giacomo Bonaventura sidelined with thigh problems. Pioli may look to shift his front line to accommodate Krzysztof Piatek after he came off the bench and scored against Lecce. Rafael Leao is likely to drop out of the side as the Polish striker comes in.

Potential Lineups

Roma Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Veretout, Pastore, Florenzi; Perotti, Dzeko, Zaniolo. AC Milan Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Biglia, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Çalhanoglu.

Head to Head Record

Recently, Roma have edged these games having recorded 12 wins to Milan's eight in the Serie A with another nine being draws.

However, Roma haven't won any of the last three, and in fact Milan have won two of those in the meantime beating Roma 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in February last year. The last time the Giallorossi did beat Milan at home was in fact three years ago, when they snuck at 1-0 win.

The majority of games between the two sides have always been tight in recent years with 1-0, 2-1 and 2-0 scorelines, so don't expect a flourish of goals in this one.

Recent Form

As previously mentioned, Roma have been highly inconsistent this season and have lacked firepower.

They have drawn more than they have won in the opening eight games (four draws, three wins), but have only lost once at home to Atalanta.

Milan have made a poorer start to the season and are already on their second manager after sacking Marco Giampaolo. They sit 12th in the table with only one win in their last five matches.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Stefano Pioli is looking for his first win as Milan's manager following their 2-2 home draw to Lecce last weekend.

Here are both side's results from their last five.

Roma AC Milan Roma 0-2 Atalanta (25/9) AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan (21/9) Lecce 0-1 Roma (29/9) Torino 2-1 AC Milan (26/9) Wolfsberg 1-1 Roma (3/10) AC Milan 1-3 Fiorentina (29/9) Roma 1-1 Cagliari (6/10) Genoa 1-2 AC Milan (5/10) Sampdoria 0-0 Roma (20/10) AC Milan 2-2 Lecce (20/10)

Prediction

Both teams are in need of a win if they are to make it into Europe this season. One is struggling for goals and the other is struggling to keep it solid at the back.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It should be close given the previous encounters between the two - and it could be quite nervy with what's at stake.

Stefano Pioli will want that first win as Milan manager to come quickly but it won't happen at the Stadio Olimpico.

Equally, an injury ravaged Roma side will not have enough to see off their visitors and it'll end in the 10th draw in the Serie A between these two.

Prediction: Roma 1-1 AC Milan