Southampton Prepared to Sack Ralph Hasenhuttl After Record-Breaking Defeat to Leicester City

Southampton are considering parting ways with manager Ralph Hasenhüttl following their record-breaking 9-0 loss at home to Leicester City on Friday.

Ayoze Pérez and Jamie Vardy scored hat-tricks as Brendan Rodgers' side set a new Premier League record for an away win, while Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also got on the scoresheet at St. Mary's Stadium.

Following the defeat which has left Southampton in the relegation zone, The Daily Mail claims that the club are weighing up the possibility of sacking Hasenhüttl in an attempt to retain their Premier League status.

It's also suggested that Southampton are already drawing up a list of potential replacements as they consider Hasenhüttl's future, although it's unknown who any candidates are at this stage.

The Austrian was only brought into the club last season and he helped to keep the club in the top flight, having replaced Mark Hughes in December.

Hasenhüttl, who made a name for himself at Ingolstadt in Germany before taking RB Leipzig into the Champions League for the first time in their history, is without a win in the Premier League since September 14.

It's not just results which has seen Hasenhüttl's future called into question, as it's claimed that the dressing room is starting to turn against Southampton's manager as a result of some of his training methods.

Things are only going to get harder for Southampton over the next week as they prepare for back-to-back trips to Manchester City.

Their first match at the Etihad is in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, before returning to Premier League action against Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday.

