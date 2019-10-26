Twitter Reacts as Christian Pulisic Opens Chelsea Account in Style in Win Over Burnley

By 90Min
October 26, 2019

Chelsea made it four consecutive away league wins at Turf Moor, as they beat Burnley 4-2 on Saturday evening.

Burnley were hoping to continue their decent form, with just one defeat in their last five games in a strong run of results. However, Chelsea had other ideas as they made it seven successive wins in all competitions.

The Blues who broke the deadlock after 21 minutes, thanks to Christian Pulisic's first Chelsea goal. After snatching the ball on the halfway line, Pulisic attacked the Burnley defence and guided his shot into the bottom corner to finally open his Blues account...something which has been a while coming.

Chelsea's defence was called into action soon after, as Kepa Arrizabalaga was forced into an excellent save. Erik Pieters hit it first time, as Arrizabalaga had to react quickly to push his effort away after it took a number of deflections on its way towards goal.

Moments later, Burnley thought they had equalised. A free-kick was floated into the box, but Ashley Barnes couldn't divert Ben Mee's cushioned header into the gaping goal, bundling it wide of the post as the Clarets were in disbelief as to how they hadn't levelled it up.

Christian Pulisic netted his second of the afternoon right at the end of the second half, putting Chelsea in cruise control. It was another fantastic run from the halfway line into the box, as he struck it into the bottom corner with the help of a slight deflection to make it 2-0.

Captain America wrapped up his (perfect) hat-trick after the restart, his first for Chelsea and in his career. Mason Mount whipped the ball into the box, and the American powered his header home to cap off a memorable afternoon at Turf Moor.

Burnley were being torn apart by this point and, moments after they conceded their third, came the fourth. Tammy Abraham played it through to Willian, who had it all to do before firing hard and low into Nick Pope's bottom corner to wrap up the win for Chelsea.

Jay Rodriguez got a just consolation for Burnley with four minutes to play, as his stunning strike flew into the top corner. 

Dwight McNeil added another goal for the hosts from long range soon after, but it was too little too late as Chelsea secured their seventh consecutive win in all competitions.

Still despite the late fight-back, it was all about Chelsea and one man. To quote Chelsea's US Twitter account...ajdjsjeedjwerieifjejdisjejrjdjwHAT TRICK CHRISTIAN PULISICsjdjrjeiejrjdjdj 

Burnley go to Bramall Lane next, as they face Sheffield United next Saturday. Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup, as they welcome Manchester United to west London next Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message