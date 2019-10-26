Twitter Reacts as Christian Pulisic Opens Chelsea Account in Style in Win Over Burnley

Chelsea made it four consecutive away league wins at Turf Moor, as they beat Burnley 4-2 on Saturday evening.

Burnley were hoping to continue their decent form, with just one defeat in their last five games in a strong run of results. However, Chelsea had other ideas as they made it seven successive wins in all competitions.

The Blues who broke the deadlock after 21 minutes, thanks to Christian Pulisic's first Chelsea goal. After snatching the ball on the halfway line, Pulisic attacked the Burnley defence and guided his shot into the bottom corner to finally open his Blues account...something which has been a while coming.



CHRISTIANNNNN FIRST CHELSEA GOAL COME ONNNN — Nischal (@NischalCFC) October 26, 2019

Good finish by Christian Pulisic. Earned a place in the XI. Took the run on, clever bit of skill to fox the defender and earns a well deserved goal. #BURCHE — Shivam Pathak (@_ShivamPathak) October 26, 2019

Chelsea's defence was called into action soon after, as Kepa Arrizabalaga was forced into an excellent save. Erik Pieters hit it first time, as Arrizabalaga had to react quickly to push his effort away after it took a number of deflections on its way towards goal.



We need to wake up after scoring, Burnley putting us under huge pressure. #BURCHE — Frankie G (@FrankieG1985) October 26, 2019

Moments later, Burnley thought they had equalised. A free-kick was floated into the box, but Ashley Barnes couldn't divert Ben Mee's cushioned header into the gaping goal, bundling it wide of the post as the Clarets were in disbelief as to how they hadn't levelled it up.

30' Almost! Mee finds space at the far-post from a free-kick, which is delivered to the opposite end of the goal to Barnes, who just cant quite get there. 0-1 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 26, 2019

How have Burnley not equalized? Barnes should have scored. #BURCHE — Deepak Selvan (@imDeepakSelvan) October 26, 2019

Christian Pulisic netted his second of the afternoon right at the end of the second half, putting Chelsea in cruise control. It was another fantastic run from the halfway line into the box, as he struck it into the bottom corner with the help of a slight deflection to make it 2-0.



Pulisic comes in a bangs in a couple. This Lampard fella appears to know what he’s doing. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 26, 2019

Captain America wrapped up his (perfect) hat-trick after the restart, his first for Chelsea and in his career. Mason Mount whipped the ball into the box, and the American powered his header home to cap off a memorable afternoon at Turf Moor.



He's here - our successor to Eden Hazard's throne! — Super Frank (@cheekyasloftus) October 26, 2019

🎩 What a night for Pulisic who secures his hat trick in style!#BURCHE pic.twitter.com/BhcyyFfH8w — 90min (@90min_Football) October 26, 2019

Burnley were being torn apart by this point and, moments after they conceded their third, came the fourth. Tammy Abraham played it through to Willian, who had it all to do before firing hard and low into Nick Pope's bottom corner to wrap up the win for Chelsea.



This #cfc side can pay a lot better than this and they're still beating Burnley 4-0..#BURCHE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) October 26, 2019

Willian just making sure everyone remembers that he's been our best forward this season, and arguably our best all-around player.#CFC #BURCHE — The Pride of London (@PrideOLondon) October 26, 2019

Jay Rodriguez got a just consolation for Burnley with four minutes to play, as his stunning strike flew into the top corner.



GOAL! Rodriguez with a rocket of a strike! 1-4 pic.twitter.com/CNwMQ6VS3F — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 26, 2019

Dwight McNeil added another goal for the hosts from long range soon after, but it was too little too late as Chelsea secured their seventh consecutive win in all competitions.

88' GOAL!!! Burnley have a second! McNeil this time with a strike that takes a deflection on the way in. 2-4 pic.twitter.com/R9ZKOVwQFq — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 26, 2019

Is the comeback on? Dwight McNeil with our second 👀👀 #TwitterClarets — The-Clarets (@TheClarets_com) October 26, 2019

Like the look of Dwight McNeil. Confident on the ball. Looks capable of moving up a level — Kev Brown (@TheKevBrown) October 26, 2019

Dwight McNeil looks a very good player. You watching Ole? #BURCHE — Kirk Hilton (@kirkHilton21) October 26, 2019

Burnley go to Bramall Lane next, as they face Sheffield United next Saturday. Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup, as they welcome Manchester United to west London next Wednesday.