Watford v Bournemouth: 9 Key Stats & Facts to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Watford will be looking to record their first win of the season when they welcome Bournemouth to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The home faithful have seen their side accumulate just two points at home this season, leaving the Hornets bottom of the Premier League pile after nine games.

You feel that Saturday's fixture is certainly a must-win for Quique Sanchez Flores, and fortunately, the visitors don't exactly come into this one with much form either. The Cherries haven't won in three, their last league victory coming over a month ago in a 3-1 away win over Southampton.

So, what better way to celebrate two out-of-form sides coming head-to-head than a mighty stats fest. Here are nine of them to enjoy - via Opta - before kick-off...

Cherry Dominance

This fixture has certainly been one-sided as of late.

The home side have failed to win in eight previous Premier League meetings between Watford and Bournemouth (D6 L2) – no fixture in the competition has been played more without a home win (Leicester v West Brom also eight).

Bournemouth, meanwhile, haven’t lost at Watford in league competition since August 2013 (a 6-1 spaning), winning one and drawing four since.

That victory for the Hornets came down in the Championship after the Cherries had just gained promotion from League One.

First Half Blitz

There were ten goals in the meetings between these two last season. In October 2018, Bournemouth won 4-0 at Vicarage Road with Josh King bagging a brace and in the reverse fixture at the Vitality, the two sides played out a thoroughly entertaining 3-3 draw.

Surprisingly, of those ten goals, nine were scored in the first half.

So, for any Watford or Bournemouth fans reading, don't be late for this one.

Draw's a Banker

Of Premier League fixtures to have been played at least six times, Watford vs Bournemouth has finished as a draw in the highest percentage of meetings - an incredible 75% of the time (six meetings out of eight).

That's impressive, say to the least. And tells all of us eligible one key thing - don't bank on either one in an accumulator!

Hornets Have Lost Their Sting

After reaching an FA Cup final last season, Watford have endured, well, a woeful start to the season, to put it bluntly.

The Hornets are without a win in their opening nine Premier League fixtures (D4 L5) and if they fail to beat Bournemouth, they will equal their longest start to a league campaign without a victory (10 – 2006-07).

Seven of the last eight teams to fail to win their opening 10 games of a season were relegated, with Newcastle the exception last season.

King of Hertfordshire

It's fair to say that Bournemouth's Josh King generally enjoys playing against Watford.

King has scored five goals in his last six Premier League appearances against the Hornets, with four of those goals coming at Vicarage Road.

We're sure the Watford faithful will be thrilled to welcome the Norwegiian back on Saturday...

Prolific Card-Getter

Not everybody enjoys the finer things of football. Some, for example, like hacking players and earning cards.

Watford defender José Holebas is one who possibly enjoys this refined style of football, having picked up 41 cards (40 yellow and 1 red) in his 108 Premier League games.

Nobody has a lower average of games per card than Holebas. Top work.

A Shining Light?

Frenchman Abdoulaye Doucoure is a player that certainly shouldn't be part of a side that has accumulated just four points this season, with the quality that he possesses.

The box-to-box midfielder has scored in 14 Premier League games but ended on the winning side in just two of those (W2 D6 L6), the worst win percentage of any player to score in 10 or more games in the competition’s history.

Let someone else get the goals Abdoulaye.

The Ideal Fixture

Bournemouth are goalless in their last two Premier League matches; only twice previously have the Cherries failed to score in three successive games, most recently in December 2017. Before this current run, Bournemouth had scored in 10 consecutive league fixtures.

Nevertheless, a game against a side that currently hold the joint-worst defensive record in the division should sort out some issues going forward.

Smelling Blood

The Cherries usually capitalise on struggling teams, with their recent record against the basement boys making pretty reading.

Eddie Howe's side have won six of their nine Premier League games against teams starting the day at the bottom of the league (L3), with one of those defeats coming against Burnley last season, a 4-0 defeat at Turf Moor in September 2018.

Let's hope history doesn't repeat itself on that particular stat, eh Cherries?