West Ham vs Sheffield United: Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Sheffield United have had five days to reflect on their shock victory over Arsenal, and now face a rather different challenge against West Ham.

The Hammers are in contrasting form to Sheffield United, as they were condemned to a dismal 2-0 defeat to Everton last time out.

Both sides will be looking for victories as turning points in their seasons. However, both are desperate in different circumstances. The Blades will be looking to capitalise on a vital three points, whereas West Ham need to break their two game losing streak.

The two sides both sit on 12 points, with three wins, draws and losses, so not much separates them. A superior goal difference puts Sheffield United two places higher in ninth.

This is going to be a hard game to predict, which is why we have got you covered. Here are a bunch of pre-match stats that could help you in your prediction.

There's No Place Like Home...

West Ham's move to the London Stadium was widely criticised by fans, and rightly so. They lost their last home game 2-1 to Crystal Palace, but have not lost consecutive home games since September 2018.

Their new home might finally be the fortress that Upton Park used to be...

The October Curse

...Feeling confident now, West Ham fans?

Well, you have to remember that the month is October, and you have not picked up one point in this month since that 1-0 victory over Sunderland in 2016. To put into perspective how long ago that was, the opposition are now suffering their second season in League One.

Unbeatable on the Road

The visitors are unbeaten in away games this season, with one victory and three draws. Chris Wilder has made his side difficult to break down since their promotion from the Championship.

The only other team to achieve this feat in the top flight this season is table-toppers Liverpool, so the resilience of the Blades shows, and points on the road are always crucial in the Premier League.

The last newly-promoted team to go unbeaten in their first five away games in a Premier League season were Hull City in 2008, who were able to stave off immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Nightmare in the Capital

Although Sheffield United have already travelled to Stamford Bridge and rescued a draw, they are winless in London top-flight games since 1992. Their last victory was a 2-1 shock against Chelsea, and seem long overdue a win in the capital.

Tough Opponents

West Ham have only won once against Sheffield United at home in seven meetings, with five draws and one loss. However, this victory came in their last meeting in east London, scraping through 1-0 in November 2006.

At the Wheel

Since the beginning of the 2016/17 season, only two managers have recorded more league victories (79) than Chris Wilder in the top four tiers of English football. These two are Jurgen Klopp (81) and Pep Guardiola (93), but that could have gone without saying. With a manager that knows how to win, Sheffield United are in with a great shout against West Ham.