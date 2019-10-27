Arsenal Fans Outraged by Granit Xhaka's Inflammatory Response to Fans' Booing in Palace Draw

By 90Min
October 27, 2019

Oh dear, oh Arsenal. 

It's not the best time to be a Gooner at present, and the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates - having led 2-0 inside the opening ten minutes - has done very little to get the fans back on Unai Emery's side. 

Sokratis and David Luiz had given Arsenal what looked like a comfortable lead, but a Luka Milivojevic penalty gave their London rivals hope before the break. To the dismay of the home support, the lead had evaporated altogether by the 52nd minute, when Jordan Ayew capitalised on some defensive fragility. 

2-2 it would stay, but while throwing a two-goal lead is bad enough in itself, it wasn't even the main negative headline from an Arsenal perspective - that came via an incident involving club captain Granit Xhaka midway through the second half.

The Switzerland captain is a long way from a fan favourite at present, and when Emery opted to withdraw him for Bukayo Saka shortly after his side were pegged back, the decision was met with delight by the home fans. 

There were ironic cheers when Xhaka's number came up, but the hostility towards the 27-year-old would only escalate. He seemed to take his time leaving the field at a time when the supporters were baying for another goal, and as frustrated jeers were directed towards him from his own fans, he appeared to cup his ear - as if to purposely invite further criticism. 

Throwing his shirt on the floor, he appeared to tell supporters to 'f--- off' before storming down the tunnel. He appeared visibly annoyed at the decision by his manager, and the treatment he received from fans upon his substitution. 

The situation is hardly a great look for the club, and is indicative of the wider issue at play - a disconnect between the fans and the team that seems to have been simmering under the surface since long before Unai Emery's appointment. 

It's unclear as yet if Xhaka will face any disciplinary action, but as the story continues to develop in the wake of the match, it is one worth keeping an eye on. 

