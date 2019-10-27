Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

After their excursions in the Champions League, Ernesto Valverde's men were presented with an extended break ahead of Tuesday's visit of Real Valladolid, after the postponement of El Clasico over the weekend.

Barcelona could find themselves in second ahead of the midweek La Liga clash due to that postponement, but will be confident and wrestling back top spot as they host a side who have claimed only three wins from their opening ten league fixtures.

On Tuesday, @Ronaldo will return to Camp Nou, now as president of Valladolid.



🔝⚽ Is this his best goal with Barça?



THREAD

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/1ItaBxaexq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 26, 2019

After an early season blip the tides have turned in Catalonia, with La Blaugrana rediscovering their goalscoring touch and performing well in Europe, after their narrow win over Slavia Prague last time out.

Victory against the northwestern side would be their seventh straight victory in all competitions, with the return of Lionel Messi to the side and imperious form of Frenkie de Jong sparking a revival that righted the wrongs of earlier this campaign.

Here's 90min's preview of Tuesday's La Liga clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 29 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:15 (BST) Where Is it Played? Camp Nou TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? TBC

Team News Defensive duo Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti remain sidelined with ligament and knee problems respectively, and are unlikely to be deemed fit enough for the midweek fixture. Ousmane Dembele received a red card in his most recent La Liga outing so will be forced to watch from the sidelines on Tuesday, while Carles Pérez should have recovered from a muscle problem in time to be fit for the match. For the visitors there are a host of players battling hard to be fit in time. Javi Sanchez remains a doubt in defence, while in midfield all of Luismi, Ruben Alcaraz and Fede San Emeterio are set to miss the match. Up front, former Everton forward Sandro Ramirez remains doubtful, as does winger Pablo Hervias. Predicted Lineups Barcelona Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Arthur, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann Valladolid Masip; Moyano, Kiko, Salisu, Nacho; Plano, Fernandez, Michel, Suarez; Unal, Guardiola

Head to Head Record

Messi handed Barça victory in the previous meeting between those two sides, netting the only goal of the game from the penalty spot back in February.

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

The last three encounters between these two have all been decided by a single goal, while four of the previous five games at Camp Nou have seen more than two goals scored - with Barcelona emerging victorious on each occasion.

In total, the last ten meetings between these two clubs have been dominated by Valverde's outfit, with Valladolid winning just once during that run - a 1-0 home win back in 2014.

Recent Form

As previously mentioned, Barcelona are on a hot run of form at present after emerging victorious from each of their last six matches in all competitions. Furthermore, Valverde’s men have won all of their last five home games, scoring 18 goals in the process, making for unwelcome reading to Tuesday's visitors.

ℹ️ All-time #UCL group stage top scorers:



⚽️6⃣7⃣ Lionel Messi

⚽️6⃣2⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo

⚽️4⃣3⃣ Karim Benzema

⚽️3⃣9⃣ Ruud van Nistelrooy

⚽️3⃣9⃣ Robert Lewandowski



🔵🔴 Leo Messi 👍 pic.twitter.com/mdf7xBWiUy — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 23, 2019

Their recent Champions League win over Slavia Prague came after handsome successes over Eibar and Sevilla in the league, while they also saw off Inter 2-1 at Camp Nou in their second European fixture of the campaign.

For Sergio González' side, after a poor start to the season the Spanish club have begun to hit form. Unbeaten in their last six matches, they've secured draws against Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, while also seeing off Eibar and Espanyol.

That run has lifted them into eighth place in the division, although no sterner test exists than traveling to Camp Nou.

Here's how both teams fared in their last five fixtures:

Barcelona Real Valladolid Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona (23/10) Valladolid 2-0 Eibar (26/10) Eibar 0-3 Barcelona (19/10)

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Valladolid (20/10) Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla (6/10)

Valladolid 3-2 Salmantino (10/10) Barcelona 2-1 Inter (2/10)

Valladolid 0-0 Atletico Madrid (6/10) Getafe 0-2 Barcelona (28/9)

Espanyol 0-2 Valladolid (29/9)

Prediction

As well as Valladolid have been playing in recent weeks, simply no amount of confidence alone will secure you three points at Camp Nou.

What a happy Sunday family! 👋🏻💜 Real Valladolid players are training and looking forward to this coming Tuesday match against @FCBarcelona #pucela #BarçaRealValladolid pic.twitter.com/MlKNOfV8Bo — Real Valladolid CF EN (@realvalladolidE) October 27, 2019

Coupled with that, you also need superb quality, plenty of luck and experience to boot, something the visitors don't have. Granted, they will put up a fight, that is something their confidence will help them with, but coming up against a Barcelona side who've won six on the bounce all-but ends such aspirations.

Furthermore, having played on Saturday they won't be as rested as Barça, while their growing injury list will do little to help their cause. Might nick a goal, but that's about it.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Real Valladolid