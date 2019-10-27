Brescia vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
October 27, 2019

Inter head for Brescia's Stadio Mario Rigamonti on Tuesday evening - the Nerazzurri hopeful  of the three points that would send them top (for a while), their opponents in desperate need of the points required to exit the Serie A relegation zone.

Antonio Conte's side will be kicking themselves following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Parma -especially given that rivals Juventus dropped points in their own stalemate with Lecce - and Brescia could find themselves the victims of Inter's frustration.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Where to Watch?


When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 29 October
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)
Where Is it Played? Stadio Mario Rigamonti
TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier 2
Referee? TBD

Team News


Antonio Conte's injury list is growing and the Italian spoke of his concern following the draw with Parma. After Wednesday's Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, the Inter manager rotated his squad with games coming thick and fast.


Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah started on the bench due to respective adductor and knee complaints, but should return to the starting XI on Tuesday. Alexis Sanchez is out until the new year, while Stefano Sensi and Danilo D'Ambrosio are expected to return in November.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

For Brescia, midfielders Daniele Dessena and Luca Tremolada have picked up injuries in the past fortnight - giving manager Eugenio Corini a selection headache ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Potential Lineups


Brescia Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Mateju; Bisoli, Tonali, Romulo, Spalek; Balotelli, Ayé.
Inter Handanovic; Skriniar, Godin, de Vrij; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Asamoah; Lukaku, Martinez.

Head to Head Record


This will be the first match between the sides since 2011, the two encounters that season ended 1-1 - a repeat of that scoreline would be warmly welcomed by the Brescia fans on Tuesday evening.

Recent Form

Soccrates Images/GettyImages
Saturday's draw was only the second time Inter have dropped Serie A points this season, the other being the defeat to fellow title-chasers Juventus. Antonio Conte has made a fantastic start to his reign at San Siro and his side are just a point behind the Old Lady heading into the tenth game of the season.

Brescia have won just once in the past five matches - having played Juventus, Napoli and Fiorentina in a tricky run of fixtures - form that has seen them slip into the relegation zone.

Brescia Inter
Genoa 3-1 Brescia (26/10) Inter 2-2 Parma (26/10)
Brescia 0-0 Fiorentina (21/10) Inter 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (23/10)
Napoli 2-1 Brescia (29/9) Sassuolo 3-4 Inter (20/10)
Brescia 1-2 Juventus Inter 1-2 Juventus (6/10)
Udinese 0-1 Brescia Barcelona 2-1 Inter (2/10)

Prediction


A win would send Inter top, for 24 hours at least, and it's unlikely they'll suffer a second slip up in the space of four days. Brescia made life difficult for both Juventus and Napoli but ultimately came away with nothing - a similar outcome is likely on Tuesday evening.

Prediction: Brescia 0-2 Inter

