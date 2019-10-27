Brescia vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Inter head for Brescia's Stadio Mario Rigamonti on Tuesday evening - the Nerazzurri hopeful of the three points that would send them top (for a while), their opponents in desperate need of the points required to exit the Serie A relegation zone.
Antonio Conte's side will be kicking themselves following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Parma -especially given that rivals Juventus dropped points in their own stalemate with Lecce - and Brescia could find themselves the victims of Inter's frustration.
Where to Watch?
|When Is Kick Off?
|Tuesday 29 October
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|20:00 (GMT)
|Where Is it Played?
|Stadio Mario Rigamonti
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Premier 2
|Referee?
|TBD
Team News
Antonio Conte's injury list is growing and the Italian spoke of his concern following the draw with Parma. After Wednesday's Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, the Inter manager rotated his squad with games coming thick and fast.
Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah started on the bench due to respective adductor and knee complaints, but should return to the starting XI on Tuesday. Alexis Sanchez is out until the new year, while Stefano Sensi and Danilo D'Ambrosio are expected to return in November.
For Brescia, midfielders Daniele Dessena and Luca Tremolada have picked up injuries in the past fortnight - giving manager Eugenio Corini a selection headache ahead of Tuesday's clash.
Potential Lineups
|Brescia
|Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Mateju; Bisoli, Tonali, Romulo, Spalek; Balotelli, Ayé.
|Inter
|Handanovic; Skriniar, Godin, de Vrij; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Asamoah; Lukaku, Martinez.
Head to Head Record
This will be the first match between the sides since 2011, the two encounters that season ended 1-1 - a repeat of that scoreline would be warmly welcomed by the Brescia fans on Tuesday evening.
Recent Form
|Brescia
|Inter
|Genoa 3-1 Brescia (26/10)
|Inter 2-2 Parma (26/10)
|Brescia 0-0 Fiorentina (21/10)
|Inter 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (23/10)
|Napoli 2-1 Brescia (29/9)
|Sassuolo 3-4 Inter (20/10)
|Brescia 1-2 Juventus
|Inter 1-2 Juventus (6/10)
|Udinese 0-1 Brescia
|Barcelona 2-1 Inter (2/10)