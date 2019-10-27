Frank Lampard 'Delighted' for Christian Pulisic After Chelsea Notch Sixth Successive Away Win

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard lavished hat-trick hero Christian Pulisic with praise in the aftermath of the 4-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Blues made it seven consecutive wins in all competitions thanks to Pulisic's treble, his first goals for the club, and a fourth from Brazilian winger Willian.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Pulisic hasn't had an easy start to life at Stamford Bridge since arriving for £58m from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year, having to watch on from the sidelines for much of the campaign despite making nine appearances overall.





His performance delighted Lampard though, with the legendary Blues midfielder revealing his delight after the game at how Pulisic has coped with the pressure on him.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Lampard said: “I’m absolutely delighted for him. There’s been a lot of talk around Christian because of the big price tag, the fact he’s a star in his country and captain of the USA national team.

“He fully deserved his start today and it was a fantastic match-winning performance.”

“There are obviously things that he has to learn and improve because he’s just turned 21 and it’s the same as all the other young players, but he knows that and he knows I’m driving that daily in training.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Lampard refused to be downbeat about his side conceding twice late on, instead opting to reflect on what had otherwise been another superb performance from his side, following on from the

late 1-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League.

He added: “We knew it would be a tough match. It’s easy to take the small gloss off it with two goals late on, but it doesn’t take any gloss off for me. For the 95 per cent of the game we played some outstanding football in at a really tough place to play, was what made me very happy.”

Chelsea are back home at Stamford Bridge midweek when they host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. They then make the short trip north to Hertfordshire, when they take on basement boys Watford at Vicarage Road.