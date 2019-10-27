Gunners Star Vivianne Miedema Brushes Off Individual Goals in Favour of Arsenal's Team Success

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has insisted that she's 'not bothered about scoring goals at all', despite breaking a series of records since arriving in the Women's Super League.

Miedema has been in prolific form for the Gunners, and has scored 49 goals in as many starts since her move from Bayern Munich in 2017.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Dutch international is her country's highest scorer - male or female - and at the age of only 23 is setting the world alight with her incredible displays. However, the Arsenal striker insisted that her personal objectives are less important than the success of her team, as reported by The Telegraph.

“I think I’m not bothered about scoring goals at all," she explained. “I’m not going to put that pressure on myself, no. It’s not the type of player I am.”

Miedema claimed her form of late is down to her relaxed mentality, saying she refuses to wilt under the pressures of professional football.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

“I think that’s just how I am,” said Miedema. “I always think I’m quite relaxed on the ball. I want the ball quite a lot, I am confident as well so I don’t know if that makes me look really relaxed on the ball. Whatever it is, it’s just my way of playing and I don’t think that’s going to change.”

For a striker with such a clinical record, Miedema's attitude towards her own aims are refreshingly selfless, and the Netherlands international explained that her main ambitions are - and will always be - winning trophies with Arsenal.

“For me the main goal in a year is always to get trophies with the team.”

“If I need to put on paper what my goals are for this season it will always be winning the league with Arsenal or winning the cup with Arsenal. If trophies and individual awards come that’s absolutely fine but I don’t think it ever has to be the main focus.”