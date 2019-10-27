Harry Kane Claims Liverpool 'Are Not Invincible' in First Clash After Champions League Final

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has claimed that Liverpool are not invincible as he prepares to face the Reds for the first time since last season's Champions League final.

Spurs suffered a 2-0 defeat in European football's showpiece event in June, with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi grabbing the goals at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Liverpool have started the season strongly once more, currently sitting top of the Premier League table - a whopping 13 points clear of Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham, who have endured an uncharacteristically sluggish start to the season.

The two face off at Anfield for the first time since that meeting, but Tottenham striker Kane - who will deputise as captain in Hugo Lloris' absence - has played down the strength of Liverpool in the build up to the game, insisting Spurs must be confident in their ability to win the game.

"Liverpool are not invincible. Any team can be beaten on any day and we've got to try to make sure we do that on Sunday," Kane said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"We've had a bit of a rivalry over the last couple of years because we've been competing at the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League.

"That's what you get with two good teams who play at a high level, you want to win, to come out on top. They came out on top in May or June, whenever it was. I've tried to forget it to be honest. That's in the past, we've got to concentrate on us now and we've got a lot to do to turn our Premier League season around."

In further quotes carried by the Mirror, Kane went on to suggest that there is more to Liverpool than their famed front three - though he did admit Spurs will need to be a cohesive unit in order to obtain a positive result.

"They have a great attacking trio or four, but so have a lot of teams in the Premier League. When you look at the top six now, there are a lot of great attacking players.

"Like I said, it’s not just the attack that is going to win the game, it’s the defence, the whole team and that’s what we have to do, we have to stick ­together and try to get the win."

A win for Spurs would potentially see them move to fifth place behind Frank Lampard's Chelsea, while a win for Liverpool would see the Reds extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points.