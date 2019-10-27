Jürgen Klopp Wary of Tottenham Rebound But Prepared to Call on 'Angry' Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has confessed he is wary of a response from under-fire Tottenham Hotspur when the two sides meet on Sunday.

Spurs have endured a hugely frustrating start to the season, similar to Manchester United, who bounced back from their troubles with arguably their performance of the season to earn a 1-1 draw with Liverpool last time out.

Speaking ahead of the game (via the Daily Mail), Klopp admitted that he is wary of a similar response from Spurs, who will be looking at the game as a chance to prove themselves once again.

"They will be like a trampoline going bounce, bounce come on let's show what we are," said Klopp. "They have quality and they are in a situation they don't want to be in."

One player who will be targeting his own comeback is midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman was hauled off against United and then given just 16 minutes against Genk in the Champions League, but he is set to be recalled against Spurs.

Klopp was full of praise for Wijnaldum, claiming that he often produces his best football when he is out to prove a point to the boss.





"Character is what makes you the person you are," Klopp explained. "He [Wijnaldum] doesn't really knock on my door but it's normal there are things he wouldn't like, that is normal.

"The perfect reaction was when I didn't start him against Barcelona at home and he came on and scored two goals. He used the anger or whatever.

"Afterwards I congratulated him and he replied: 'Yes, but that's because you didn't let me out.' I said: 'So, who is right now?!'

"Gini speaks on the pitch for the way he plays. It is just so obvious his importance. It is both directions, small spaces, big spaces, it is hard challenges, fine football, pretty much all of that. From the skill set 100% he is the perfect midfielder. He has all the things you need."

