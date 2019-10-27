Liverpool vs Tottenham: 8 Key Facts and Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Liverpool and Tottenham meet at Anfield on Sunday for the first time since their positively thrilling Champions League final encounter in June.

It's fair to say the two teams have gone in different directions since that anti-climatic evening in Madrid.

Liverpool started the campaign like a team possessed, but their flawless start to the season was ended at Old Trafford last weekend, as they dropped their first Premier League points in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, Tottenham have struggled. They have lost at home to Newcastle, surrendered a 2-0 lead in the north London derby, been on the receiving end of a 7-2 humbling against Bayern Munich and crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Colchester United of League Two. And we're only in October.

However, Spurs looked back to their best on Tuesday evening as they recorded an emphatic 5-0 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade. It could be just what Mauricio Pochettino's men need to get their season back on track.

Courtesy of Opta, here are all the numbers you need up your sleeve ahead of this blockbuster fixture.

The Odds Aren't in Tottenham's Favour

Tottenham are without a win in their last eight visits to Anfield (D3 L5). The last time they left Liverpool with maximum points was back in May 2011, with goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Luca Modric leading Spurs to a 2-0 victory.

Liverpool have lost just once in their last 13 meetings against Spurs (W8 D4), falling to a 4-1 defeat at Wembley in October 2017.

Liverpool's Rich Vein of Form

Liverpool have lost just once in their last 48 Premier League matches, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Pep Guardiola's record breaking double Premier League champions elect Manchester City in January 2019.

The Reds have lost just once in their last 44 matches at Anfield, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat in April 2017 against, that's right, you guessed it...Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Playing the Big Boys

This will be Tottenham’s 25th Premier League game away from home against a side starting the day top of the table. They won their first such match (2-0 at Blackburn in November 1992), but are winless in their subsequent 23 games (D3 L20).

Unhappy Travels

Tottenham are without a victory in their last 10 Premier League away matches (D2 L8). This is their longest winless run on the road for over 18 years.

The Lilywhites went 14 games without three points away from White Hart Lane between May 2000 and January 2001 under George Graham.

Key Men

Mohamed Salah is back after missing the Manchester United game through injury. He has six goals in his last eight starts against against Spurs. Four of those goals have come for Liverpool, with the Egyptian hitting one apiece for Basel and Fiorentina against Sunday's opponents.

Tottenham meanwhile will look to Harry Kane, who has been directly involved in seven goals in nine Premier League appearances against Liverpool (five goals, two assists).





However, Kane failed to score in both of his PL games against Liverpool last season, after netting three goals in two games against them in 2017/18.