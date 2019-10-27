Man Utd to Pursue £125m Move for Kai Havertz & Thomas Müller After Snubbing Gareth Bale

Manchester United are ready to pursue blockbuster deals for both Kai Havertz & Thomas Müller in January, but a move for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale looks increasingly unlikely.

After a disappointing start to the campaign, United are known to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

According to The Mirror, their two top targets for the winter window are Havertz & Müller, and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already approved a double bid for the Bundesliga duo worth a combined £125m.

Scouts were sent to Germany to watch both in action on Saturday, but found that Havertz did not turn out for Bayer Leverkusen after coming down with an illness. Fortunately, scouts did get to see Müller in action, as the versatile forward played the entirety of Bayern Munich's 2-1 win over Union Berlin.

Müller is seen as a short-term option who could help to develop United's young forwards, but signing 20-year-old Havertz - who could cost £85m alone - is viewed as proof of the Red Devils' determination to reestablish themselves amongst the world's elite.

United are prepared to move for both in January, but one player who is not on their wish list is Bale. The Mirror note that United had the opportunity to sign the Welshman on loan during their summer, but their scouts were adamant that a deal was not in the club's best interests.

The Red Devils now perform in-depth background checks on any potential signings in a bid to help improve recruitment, but the reports highlighted his numerous battles with injury in recent years.

Those fitness problems, coupled with his astronomical salary, convinced United that a deal for Bale would not be right for the club.

The club would actually be prepared to sign Bale, but only if he agreed to a pay-as-you-play deal, but the chances of the Real winger accepting that are rather unlikely.

Fortunately, United are not too concerned by that as they would rather go out and find younger talent. Alongside Havertz, a big-money move for Jadon Sancho is high on their agenda, but they would have to wait until the summer to pursue the Borussia Dortmund star.

