Manchester City Slap £100m Price Tag on Gabriel Jesus Amid Interest From Bayern Munich & PSG

Manchester City have placed an asking price of more than £100m on Gabriel Jesus in an attempt to fend off interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old is seen by Pep Guardiola as the long-term successor to City's record goalscorer Sergio Agüero, and Jesus recently took his tally with the club up to 50 goals since arriving from Palmeiras in 2017.

Although Jesus isn't a regular starter for City this season, The Sun claims they'll look to hold onto the Brazil international by slapping him with a £100m price tag.

That's claimed to be an attempt to fend off interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, although both clubs know they'd face an uphill battle anyway as Jesus signed a new five-year contract last season.

Aside from Agüero and Jesus, Manchester City don't have any natural alternatives to play through the middle of their attack, while the club's best youth team goalscorer right now is Dutch winger Jayden Braaf.

But for the two clubs who are apparently interested in Jesus, a move in the immediate future wouldn't make too much sense either.

Paris Saint-Germain have already lined up loanee Mauro Icardi to replace Edinson Cavani as the spearhead of their attack next season, while the Parisians also boast one of the best youth systems in Europe and can turn to stars like Kenny Nagera or Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga to add depth in the first-team.

There are certainly some additions that manager Thomas Tuchel will look to make over the next two transfer windows, but signing a new centre-forward won't be at the top of his list - especially if the club cashes in on Neymar or Kylian Mbappé.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have already made it clear that their interests are elsewhere and most notably are still at the feet of Jesus' teammate Leroy Sané.

Injuries at the other end the pitch means that the Bundesliga champions will look to re-enforce their defence again, while a long-term alternative to Manuel Neuer - likely to be Schalke's Alexander Nübel - is also on their radar.

But with Robert Lewandowski currently the most in-form player on the planet, as well as the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Jann-Fiete Arp coming through the youth ranks, Bayern Munich will not entertain breaking their transfer record for a substitute.

