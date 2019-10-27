Manchester United Ready to Meet Borussia Dortmund's Demands Over Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are ready to meet Borussia Dortmund's demands over Jadon Sancho ahead of a blockbuster transfer next summer.

The 19-year-old is one of United's primary targets, but Dortmund have always been adamant that they will not sell Sancho for cheap.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to The Mirror, Dortmund want in excess of £100m if they are to part ways with their star winger, but that is not a problem for United, who are ready to pay whatever it takes to sign Sancho.

He has been linked with almost every European giant after establishing himself as one of the most exciting wingers around, but United's interest has often appeared to be the most concrete.

90min learned back in September that the Red Devils were confident of being able to sign Sancho in the summer of 2020.

Love the ball at my feet! 😍 pic.twitter.com/niZZwrfxoV — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) October 25, 2019

The price tag is not an issue for United, who know they must spend heavily to acquire the kind of young English talents they are looking for. Fortunately, Sancho is understood to be privately open to a move to Old Trafford, which has given United confidence in their pursuit.

Speaking back in September, Sancho confessed that a return to England would interest him, although he stopped short of naming his preferred destination.

There is expected to be plenty of interest in Sancho from across Europe. Alongside United, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have been tipped to try bring Sancho back to the Premier League, while Barcelona and Real Madrid could look to involve themselves in the situation.

TF-Images/GettyImages

City, whom Sancho left in 2017, do have the option to match any deal which Dortmund accept for the teenager, but United are still confident they will be able to get this one over the line.

This season, Sancho has already scored four goals and contributed seven assists in all competitions and is well on track to match his tally from the previous campaign, in which he managed to bag 13 goals and 19 assists.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!