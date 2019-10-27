Marco Silva Blasts Inconsistency of VAR After Brighton Best Everton Thanks to Contentious Penalty

Everton manager Marco Silva has called for VAR to be used fairly for both teams after a contentious penalty decision turned Saturday's game in Brighton's favour,



The Toffees were 2-1 up with just over ten minutes to go when Michael Keane challenged Aaron Connolly in the air, and while there seemed to be minimal contact, VAR awarded a Brighton penalty that Neal Maupay converted.

Lucas Digne's stoppage-time own goal gifted the Seagulls all three points, but the Everton manager seemed most frustrated that his side weren't awarded a penalty of their own following Martin Montoya's 55th-minute challenge on Richarlison.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Speaking after the match, as reported by Sky Sports, Silva revealed his frustration, stating: "If they see that penalty, they have to see the one on Richarlison because it is a clear penalty.





"It is important for us to understand because I think VAR is a good thing in football but we have to understand what way the VAR is going. They are here to help the referee for sure but why before did they not see the penalty on Richarlison?"





It's been a bad start to the season for the Toffees - languishing just above the Premier League relegation zone and having lost five of their last six fixtures - and this latest defeat will do little to ease the pressure on the Everton manager.

FT. It's a sickening way to lose the game for the Blues.



A controversial VAR-awarded penalty and an injury time OG.#BHAEVE



⚪️ 3-2 💙 pic.twitter.com/0K4fWsQo2J — Everton (@Everton) October 26, 2019

VAR's decision might have played a big part in sapping the confidence from his team, but Silva knows his team should have done better in that final ten minutes to at least come away from Brighton's Amex Stadium with a point.





He added: "It is a big frustration for us that we lost the game. We showed on the pitch that we are able to win the football match, even if we started the game by conceding a goal, we showed we should do different and better in that moment.





"After the penalty, we should have controlled the game differently because we cannot concede in the 94th minute on the counter-attack playing away from home. But that decision and why that decision happened is really difficult for us to understand."