Newcastle vs Wolves: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Newcastle take on Wolves at St James' Park this weekend, with both sides looking to rocket up the Premier League table with victory.

Newcastle have won just twice this season but masterminded victories over Tottenham and Manchester United, while the toils of European football have had their toll on Wolves after failing to recapture their scintillating form of the previous campaign.

With the early kick-off on Sunday almost upon us, now is the time to blow your mates out of the water with some factual tid-bits that will have your pals eating out of the palm of your statistical hand.

You will light up the room with your immense knowledge, knowing all too well that you are the cream of the crop in your group. They'll love you, adore you, worship you, and all courtesy of our friends at Opta.

It Ain't Over Until the Fat Lady Sings

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Play to the whistle in every aspect of the game, particularly the final one of the match - that's the golden rule, right?

Well, the Magpies need to remember that this season as Wolves scored a 90th minute goal in both league meetings with Newcastle last season - those last-minute sucker punches earning a 2-1 win at St James’ Park and a 1-1 draw at Molineux respectively.

Buoyant Bruce

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He may be getting plenty of stick over his uninspiring style of play, but it is clearly doing the trick up in Tyneside. At present it appears to be keeping Newcastle afloat in the bid to avoid relegation.

The Magpies have won seven of their last 12 home Premier League matches - losing just three - as many as they’d won in their previous 25 at St James’ Park.

Welcoming Wolves

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Last season's last-gasp loss and following last-gasp draw may not have appeared to be good results, but it continues a solid trend of losing just one of the Magpies' last eight Premier League matches with Wolves.





The two wins during that time came under a headbutting, dancing and silver-fox looking Alan Pardew in 2011. Bruce has plenty to work on.

St James' Park the Bus

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whether that is the case or not (let's not rule out excellent defending and a magnificent goalkeeper), no team has conceded fewer home goals than Newcastle's two this season.





Granted, only two sides have earned fewer home points than the Toon's five this campaign, but its all about building a foundation. Just gotta start scoring, is all.

Second Half...Syndrome?

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Everyone harks on about how teams fail to sustain the heights of their first season back in the Premier League, with over-achievement generally followed by a supposed underachievement.

Well, Wolves didn't get the memo, and presumably thought it was second-half not second season.

12 of the club's last 14 Premier League goals have been scored in the second half of games, scoring in the first half in just two of their last 11 Premier League clashes.

Mexican Machine

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Want to stop the other team scoring? Double up ferociously on the man who scores all their goals. Simple, right?



Raúl Jiménez has been involved in 25 Premier League goals for Wolves since the start of last season, a whopping 10 more than any other player in the squad.



Striker's Struggles

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Scoring goals has been hard enough for Newcastle this season, but ask them to net twice in a game? Best o' luck, mate.





The Magpies haven’t scored more than once in any of their last nine Premier League games, only enduring a worse run under John Carver back in 2015 when they went ten matches.

Long Reign for Longstaff?

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

19-year-old midfielder Matty Longstaff has completed 90 minutes in Newcastle's last two Premier League games. Doesn't seem too mad, no?

Well, in the club's previous 349 top-flight games, only one teenager completed 90 minutes in a match, which was Haris Vuckic against West Brom all the way back in December 2011.

Give the kids a chance!