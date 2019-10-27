Norwich 1-3 Man Utd: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Red Devils Win Despite Two Missed Penalties

Manchester United missed two first-half penalties against Norwich on Sunday evening, but were not left to rue those chances after goals from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial earned them a 3-1 win at Carrow Road.

After Tim Krul produced a stunning save to prevent Anthony Martial opening the scoring, he was powerless less than a minute later to stop McTominay's low, hard drive handing the visitors the lead 21 minutes in.

United were then controversially awarded a penalty after VAR review, but Krul was equal to Rashford's tame effort from the spot. He could do nothing just a few minutes later though, as Rashford slotted home in acres of space after being found by Daniel James' long pass.

Todd Cantwell was correctly penalised by VAR for handball in the box as half time approached, but this time Martial failed to hit the back of the net as Krul once again made a flying save.

The second half was all about weathering the expected Norwich fightback for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with Teemu Pukki's early miss one of the few meaningful opportunities the hosts could carve out. With Norwich pressing, Martial put the game well and truly to bed with a deft chip over Krul following Rashford's delightful backheeled assist.

Injuries made for a stop-start finish to the match, and Onel Hernandez' late consolation was not enough to prevent United moving up to seventh in the Premier League table.

NORWICH





Key Talking Point





Ever since dispatching Manchester City at Carrow Road last month, times have been tough for Norwich in the league. It was thought that the win over the Champions could spur them on for the remainder of the campaign but, instead, defensive frailties and a lack of service to Teemu Pukki are beginning to cost them dearly.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Happy to allow United to control possession, what was important was how effective they were when they had the ball. To put it bluntly, they weren't. A ridiculous penalty decision was saved by Krul in what could have been a turning point, but instead some abysmal defending allowed Rashford the freedom on Norfolk to all-but put the game to bed.

Even another penalty save couldn't turn the tide, as mistake after mistake at the back meant United always looked like extending their lead. Daniel Farke's side are at their best when on the attack, but if they keep shipping goals at such an alarming rate, their hopes of remaining a Premier League side next season look bleak.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Krul (8*); Aarons (7), Amadou (4), Godfrey (5), Lewis (5); Tettey (6), Buendia (6), Leitner (5), McLean (5), Cantwell (5); Pukki (5)





Substitutes: Hernandez (7), Stiepermann (6), Byram (5)

Star Man

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

It isn't often you concede three goals during a game but remain the best player on the pitch for your side. But that is exactly what Tim Krul did.

A remarkable point-blank save with the scores at 0-0 defied belief, but to then save two penalties in the first half, he'll be cursing his side's failings for not going to earn a positive result from the game.

Tim Krul has made the best save of the season from Anthony Martial.



60 seconds later, McTominay scores



1-0 #MUFC — United 🔴 (@Beckham_RF) October 27, 2019

Tim Krul is superb. Saving two penalties from two great penalty takers. He deserves applause 👏 https://t.co/zg0UxYr0IZ — Exxel™® (@oheek1) October 27, 2019

Tim Krul having the 1st half of his life 🙌🏼🙌🏼 #NORMUN — Kenshin (@KJaphar) October 27, 2019

Krul is a penalty expert, we all saw it in 2014 World Cup #NORMUN — Deji♠️ (@SeigneurAJ) October 27, 2019

MANCHESTER UNITED





Key Talking Point





Having secured their first away win in all competitions since March in midweek, the question remained to be seen whether that result could spark a confidence boost within the United squad.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Without a truly creative midfielder in United's trio, they relied on fluidity with Fred, McTominay and Andreas Pereira to weave their way through midfield, although some sloppy Norwich defending made the task significantly easier.

McTominay ran the show, and even two missed penalties proved not to be costly on an easy evening at Carrow Road. With the hosts throwing more men forward during the second period, it was down to Solskjaer's defensive players to play their part and they largely stunted the Canaries' efforts, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka the pick of the bunch.

The third goal ended the match as a contest, in what was a superb night's work for United, recording their first win away from home in the league this season and easing the pressure of Solskjaer's shoulders. Performances like this will see them climb up the table, with this unquestionably their best showing of the season since the opening round victory over Chelsea.

Man Utd are the first team to score 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Premier League goals 🙌



500 Andy Cole

1000 Cristiano Ronaldo

1500 Dimitar Berbatov

2000 Scott McTominay pic.twitter.com/0UwTyJnnNP — Goal (@goal) October 27, 2019

Player Ratings





Starting XI: De Gea (7); Wan-Bissaka (8), Lindelof (7), Maguire (7), Young (7); Fred (7), McTominay (9*), Pereira (7); James (8), Martial (7), Rashford (8)





Substitutes: Greenwood (6), Lingard (6), Williams (N/A)

Star Man

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

It's a fairly damning statement when there is only one goalscorer among United's midfielders in the league this season, with Scott McTominay the only player of that group to find the back of the net for Solskjaer's side this season.

Flying the flag on his own so far, the 22-year-old's goal was expertly taken, but his all-round display was confident and assured, and he set the tone in the Red Devils' midfield for what ultimately proved a comfortable victory.

McTominay is a boss #NORMUN — Reagan Tukamwesiga (@BoyfromRwampara) October 27, 2019





Scott McTominay been a legit 10/10 today — Orange Ape 🇾🇪 (@orange_ape7) October 27, 2019

Genuinely can't tell whether we've got Roy Keane or Scott McTominay in the middle of the park — Adam (@AdamBall96) October 27, 2019

Mctominay should have taken the penalty’s then it would be 4-0 guaranteed. — #GlazersOut (@GlazersOutMUFC) October 27, 2019

Looking Ahead





Premier League football is put on the back-burner for United, who travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup round of 16.

It's an away trip for the Canaries up next too, as they head to the south coast to take on Brighton in league action on Saturday.

