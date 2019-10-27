Norwich vs Man Utd: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Yes Manchester United did win in the Europa League on Thursday night against Partizan Belgrade, but you could be forgiven for not being convinced by the Red Devils' performance.

Anthony Martial's penalty was all that separated the two sides in another dire affair, in which Harry Maguire forgetting to do the coin toss was probably the most exciting thing to happen.

They're back in Premier League action this weekend with a trip to Norwich. Here's a little stat pack courtesy of Opta to impress your mates with ahead of Sunday's clash.

Hardly an Even Affair

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

As we've seen with VAR this season, football is rarely a game that is purely black or white – but in the previous 12 meeting between Manchester United and Norwich City there hasn't been a single draw.

The head to head record between the two sides stands at three Norwich victories and nine United wins in that time, with the last draw coming all the way back in 1993.

Manchester Is...Yellow?

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

After their shock triumph over Manchester City earlier in the season, Norwich could become the first side since 2003/04 to record away victories over both Manchester clubs.

Portsmouth and Wolves were the sides who did it back then, but when you factor in that City came 16th that season, the Canaries' achievement would be far more impressive.

Unhappy Travels

Henry Browne/GettyImages

United have been awful on away from home for a while now, and have not won on the road in eight Premier League games. In fact Thursday night's win was their first on their travels since their 3-1 victory over PSG back in March.

Their longest ever away winless streak is 11 games between February-September 1989. They’ve also failed to score more than once in any of these eight games, their longest such run since May 1987 (11 games).

No Place Like Home

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

With their own appalling away record, Man Utd fans won't be best pleased to hear how good Norwich are at home.

The Canaries have scored 23 of their last 25 Premier League goals at Carrow Road in a run stretching back to January 2016.

Bringing in the New Millennium

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

A goal on Sunday would be Man Utd's 2000th in Premier League history – they would be the first side to reach the landmark.

However, with just 10 goals in nine Premier League games this season, that might not be as likely as it seems. Especially when you take into account that they scored four in their opening day victory over Chelsea.

Giving the Kids a Chance

MB Media/GettyImages

One of the positives of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time in charge at Old Trafford has been his willingness to hand opportunities to young players.

The Norwegian coach has given debuts to five youngsters - Joe Garner, Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James and Brandon Williams - with an average age of just 19 years and 38 days old.

An Early End to the Pukki Party?

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

August's Premier League player of the month Teemu Pukki was a fantasy football player's dream, being involved in eight goals in his first five games (six goals, two assists).





Since then the party seems have come to an abrupt halt, as the Finnish international has failed to score or assist in his previous four league games.

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLL!

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Carrow Road has been the place to be for goalmouth action this season. Canaries fans have already seen 20 goals (nine for and 11 against). That's more than any other stadium in the league.

Alan Partridge must be loving it!