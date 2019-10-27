Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hoping Man Utd's Struggles Will Be Learning Curve for Youngsters

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that the club's young stars will learn from United's struggles in recent months.

The Red Devils find themselves 15th in the Premier League, having picked up just ten points from their opening nine matches. Solskjaer has often turned to youth to try and fix their struggles, with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and James Garner now making impacts on the squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of their meeting with Norwich City on Sunday, Solskjaer was adamant that playing youngsters is part of the club's history and that the players themselves will all grow as a result of United's difficulties.

"You have to be brave. You have to trust your players and trust the kids," the boss explained. "We need results as soon as possible. We need a result against Norwich. But then again we are in the situation we are.





"We made the decision to start the transition and that transition period has been difficult but I think the young kids are going to learn from it.

"You want to win, you want to win trophies and win in a certain style. But you also want to do it with young kids.

"That's the DNA we have. We do give young players a chance and you won't really know about them until you throw them into deep water and see if they can swim. Those boys so far have done really well."

Under normal circumstances, United would be expected to come out on top against Norwich with relative ease, but Solskjaer was under no illusion that Sunday's game will be anything other than a tough test.

"I hope we are going to stop them because it's always going to be difficult down at Carrow Road," said Solskjaer. "When I watched their first game against Liverpool, I saw a team with lots of courage. They were brave, they played their own way and kept going.

"That has given them some great results - they beat Newcastle, they beat Manchester City - and they're a team with a clear philosophy.

"We are ready for it now, we've been to Belgrade and got some players back. I managed to take Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial off after 60 minutes because they've been out for a long time. So hopefully we'll have a fresh team because we'll need to be at our best to have a chance."

