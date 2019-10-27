Ranking 15 of Man Utd's Greatest Premier League Goals After Scott McTominay Bags 2,000th Strike

Manchester United created history against Norwich City at Carrow Road when Scott McTominay, of all people, scored their 2,000th Premier League goal.

In amongst those 2,000 strikes, we have seen some utterly astounding goals - many of which are seen as some of the most iconic moments in English football history.

So with that milestone reached, 90min could think of no better way to celebrate than to take you on a trip down memory lane, where we'll remember the 15 greatest strikes in United's illustrious

Premier League history...

15. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Portsmouth (2005/06)

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more than his fair share of screamers. He's even netted plenty of those against Portsmouth, but it's his strike from February 2006 which earns him his first place on this list.

The winger picked the ball up from deep and needed just two touches to settle himself. Bursting forward, Ronaldo unleashed a ferocious strike from distance which swerved viciously in the air and flew over the head of goalkeeper Dean Kiely.

Ronaldo loved playing Portsmouth, so expect to see him pop up somewhere else on this list.

14. Henrikh Mkhitaryan vs Sunderland (2016/17)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's time with United was undeniably awful, but his finest moment for the club came about against Sunderland in December 2016.

In the dying embers of the game, Zlatan Ibrahimović found himself out wide, and the Swede sent a cross floating towards Mkhitaryan in the box. The ball was actually slightly behind Mkhitaryan, so he responded by connecting with a sublime scorpion kick which flew past Jordan Pickford.

He didn't net too many goals for United, but this one will always be remembered.

13. Paul Scholes vs Middlesbrough (1999/00)

Paul Scholes was one of the finest passers in United history, but he also loved a good wonder goal. He proved that against Middlesbrough in April 2000.

In what was a thrilling game, Gary Neville came flying forward in the 74th minute, before finding Scholes well outside the area. Without even taking a touch, the midfielder sent a thundering effort crashing into the top corner before most had even realised what was going on.

Some late goals added to the drama of the game, but United held on to pick up a 4-3 win.

12. Alan Smith vs Norwich (2004/05)

Alan Smith didn't have the greatest goal record for United, but he did produce one of the finest goals in the club's history against Norwich City in August 2004.

Shortly after half-time, a header from David Bellion found Smith in the box about 15 yards away from goal. The striker chested the ball down and swivelled to connect with a beautiful volley which looped over the head of Rob Green and into the back of the net.

It was his first league goal for United, and it was easily the finest of them all.

11. Nani vs Middlesbrough (2007/08)

When Middlesbrough visited Old Trafford in October 2007, Nani needed just three minutes to steal the show.

Picking up the ball on the halfway line, Nani weaved his way past three defenders with ease, before turning his attention to the goal. Still well outside the box, the winger cut inside sent an outrageous curling effort into the top corner of the net.

It set the tone for the game, as United ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

10. Dimitar Berbatov vs Liverpool (2010/11)

One of the most underrated strikers in United history, Dimitar Berbatov was a wizard with the ball at his feet. He netted some stunning goals, but his second in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in September 2010 was the pick of the bunch.

Having already netted once, Berbatov was clearly up for it when Nani's cross found him in the penalty area. Using his thigh, he controlled the ball, but found himself with his back to goal. Instinctively, the Bulgarian pulled off a beautiful overhead kick which pinged off the bar and into the net.

He completed his hat-trick five minutes from time to seal a memorable victory for United.

9. Nemanja Matić vs Crystal Palace (2017/18)

Nemanja Matić's job has never been to score goals for United, but he took his goal against Crystal Palace in March 2018 like he was an expert.

A shot rebounded out to Matić about 30 yards out, and the Serb brought things under control with just one touch. The ball was bouncing invitingly in front of him, so Matić opted to try his luck with a thunderous left-footed volley which flew straight into the net.

He doesn't score many goals, but he usually makes sure that the ones he does grab are memorable.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Portsmouth (2007/08)

Ronaldo's love of torturing Portsmouth was out on full show in January 2008, when he netted one of the finest free-kicks in Premier League history.

Just minutes after opening the scoring himself, Ronaldo stood over the ball. With his eyes firmly on the goal, the winger struck the ball with terrifying speed and defied physics by sending the ball swerving and spinning in the air.

It was a technique which we have rarely seen, but that's just what Ronaldo does.

7. Eric Cantona vs Sunderland (1996/97)

The chip.

The celebration.

The King.



Before Ronaldo was wowing Old Trafford, it was Frenchman Eric Cantona who produced moments of magic.

When his United side faced Sunderland in December 1996, Cantona stole the show. Already 4-0 up at the time, Cantona showed his quick feet to dribble past two players inside the Sunderland half, before using a quick one-two with Brian McClair to get some space just inside the penalty area.

Without taking a touch, he lobbed the ball perfectly over the goalkeeper and watched as the ball cannoned into the back of the net off the post. Cantona turned and raised his hands to the fans, allowing them to bask in his greatness.

6. Wayne Rooney vs West Ham United (2013/14)

Wayne Rooney netted 183 of United's Premier League goals, but few can hold a candle to his spectacular volley against West Ham United in March 2014.

He overpowered James Tomkins to allow the ball to bounce just past the halfway line, and hit a first-time volley from all of 58 yards which looped over Adrián and into the back of the net.

David Beckham was in the stands, and it brought back memories of his spectacular strike against Wimbledon. Hey, speaking of that...

5. David Beckham vs Wimbledon (1996/97)

It's 2️⃣3️⃣ years since David Beckham took his game to a whole new level 🕹️



Rooney's goal might have been incredible but, as Hollywood sequels have taught us, the original is usually better.

In August 1996, Beckham shocked the world. The ball broke to him on the halfway line, and the Englishman instantly looked up to see Neil Sullivan off his line in goal. With effortless grace and accuracy, he sent the ball flying over Sullivan and into the net without even bouncing.

It was the moment which propelled Beckham to superstardom, and it was easily one of the finest strikes in Premier League history.

4. Robin van Persie vs Aston Villa (2012/13)

It was the Robin van Persie show in April 2013 as the Dutchman fired all three goals in a win over Aston Villa. He scored some stunning goals, but his second on this day was utterly mind-blowing.

Rooney's pinpoint pass from inside his own half was perfect as it dropped to Van Persie on the edge of the box. The Dutchman watched the flight of the ball and didn't let the ball bounce, instead connecting with a phenomenal volley which rocketed into the net.

The technique on show from both players was out of this world, and it will forever be remembered as one of the Premier League's greatest goals.

3. Paul Scholes vs Aston Villa (2006/07)

During the 2000s and early 2010s, whenever a kid in the park went to hit a volley, they could often be heard shouting "Scholes!" to try and conjure up some magic. His goal against Aston Villa in December 2006 is exactly why.

Villa headed a corner well away from goal, but the ball dropped towards Scholes around 25 yards out. With his eyes glued to the ball, Scholes unleashed an outrageous first-time volley which hit the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.

It was the goal which defined Scholes' career, and we have seen countless players try - and fail - to replicate it ever since.

2. Wayne Rooney vs Newcastle (2004/05)

Rooney was enjoying his debut season with United when Newcastle United visited Old Trafford in April 2005, but he enjoyed it a little bit more after this game was done.

With United trailing, a 19-year-old Rooney was close to being hauled off after losing his temper. Just seconds later, he was a hero once more. A header flew in his director outside the area, and Rooney channelled that anger to strike a ferocious volley which rocketed into the net.

However, it wasn't United's best Premier League goal. It wasn't even Rooney's best Premier League goal.

1. Wayne Rooney vs Manchester City (2010/11)

In February 2011, we saw the finest goal United have ever scored in the Premier League, and probably the best they will ever manage to score.

Drawing 1-1 against rivals Manchester City, United needed a goal, and Rooney answered their prayers. A Nani cross into the box was deflected behind Rooney, but the Englishman was not deterred.

Stretching back, he connected with a picture-perfect overhead kick which crashed past Joe Hart and into the net to win the game for United, who used that momentum to go on and lift the Premier League title that season.

