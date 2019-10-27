Remarkable Statistics Underline Anfield Influence After Liverpool Record Yet Another Home Win

As Tottenham have become the latest side to find out in the harshest manner, this Liverpool team just do not do losing at Anfield.

The famed home of the Merseyside giants has been rebuilt into a fortress under Jurgen Klopp. Playing in the historic, hostile cauldron weighs on the mind of the opposition, but it also spurs the Reds on to give their all, fight for every point, and perform beyond their very best. The proof of that is in the pudding.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Sunday's win over Tottenham, having fallen behind after 47 seconds to a Harry Kane header, made it 15 in a row at home for the Reds, stretching back to a 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich last season. They have lost just once in their last 30 matches there in all competitions, that solitary defeat coming over a year ago against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

But while the win stats and undefeated runs are all well and good, the true influence of playing at Anfield is best highlighted when you dig that little bit deeper.

The most impressive aspect of their win on Sunday was the fact that they were on the ropes from minute one – literally – but didn't let it faze them. They responded in kind, threw the kitchen sink at Mauricio Pochettino and his men, and put themselves six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

And answering the call in such a way is no new thing to them at home. In fact, in the last ten Premier League matches at Anfield in which they conceded the first goal, they have failed to lose a single one, and emerged victorious in each of the last six occasions.

Playing at home obviously gives them an element of mental strength they don't have on the road, which might explain why the rest of the league's 'big six' teams have such a hard time visiting.

There's a stat that proves that one as well, and here it comes.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool have not lost in any of their last 20 league matches against Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester United on home turf - the last Anfield defeat coming against Manchester United almost four years ago.

So, in summary, don't score first against Liverpool at Anfield. In fact, maybe just avoid going there altogether - it's becoming a bit pointless.

All stats via Opta.

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!