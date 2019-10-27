Roma vs Milan: 6 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Serie A Clash

Neither side in the Serie A top five? No, that can't be right. Surely?

Well it most certainly is after both clubs have failed to start the season as strongly as they would have liked. For AS Roma, currently sitting in sixth with plenty of room for improvement, if results go their way then they could sneak back into the top four.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are looking backwards as opposed to forwards after a dismal start to the campaign saw Marco Giampaolo lose his job early on, with the club now languishing in a dismal 12th place.

Sunday's clash should be an enticing one between two of the country's biggest clubs, so to add some extra spice and show your mates you know your European football like nobody else, here are six facts from Opta to give you the statistical edge.

Solid Smalling & Immovable Mancini

A centre-back partnership straight outta FIFA, Paulo Fonseca has seemingly found his perfect match in the heart of defence.





Roma have conceded only one Serie A goal in the three games in which Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini have played together, whilst they have conceded nine in the five matches without at least one of the two defenders playing.

Loves Playing at the Stadio Olimpico

Milan's Krzysztof Piatek tends to find his goalscoring touch in the capital city stadium, netting there in each of his last three Serie A appearances. He's bagged two against Sunday's opponents for Milan and Genoa respectively, and then also for Genoa against Roma's cross-city rivals Lazio.

Doesn't Love Playing at the Stadio Olimpico

Well, that isn't entirely true.

Edin Dzeko just can't seem to bag a goal against the Rossoneri at the Stadio Olimpico. His three Serie A goals against the club have all come away from home, despite playing 206 minutes against them at his side's home ground. There's always Sunday to buck the trend, mind you.

Roma's Recent Struggles

As aforementioned, it hasn't been the best start to the season for either of these sides. For I Giallorossi, however, their 13-point haul from their first eight matches is the club's worst start to a campaign since the 2011/12 season, when they accrued only 11 at this point.

Smalling to the rescue?

Milan's Roman Run

They may be occupying 12th in the league but if history is anything to go on, Milan will do just fine on Sunday.

That's because the Italian side are unbeaten in their last three top-flight meetings against Roma, a run which, should they extend, will be their best streak over the club since 2005.

Head-to-Head Is Neck-and-Neck

Their differing places in the table may say one thing, but over the last 11 Serie A meetings between the pair, the overall stats are incredibly close.





Six draws have come from those clashes while Roma just have the edge with three wins to Milan's two. That could be all square come Sunday night if the away side grab all three points.