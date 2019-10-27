Southampton Board to Keep Faith With Ralph Hasenhuttl Despite Leicester Humiliation

By 90Min
October 27, 2019

Ralph Hasenhuttl still has the backing of the Southampton hierarchy, despite their record-equalling Premier League defeat in Friday's humbling at the hands of Leicester City.

The Saints' manager made some poor decisions in the 9-0 mauling at the hands of the Foxes, but his players were abject and the performance highlighted the deficiencies of Hasenhuttl's squad.

The board firmly believe the Austrian is the right man to take the club forward though and will look to strengthen the squad, as opposed to replacing their manager.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

After several directionless seasons that resulted in relegation battles, staff were told on Saturday morning that the belief in Hasenhuttl's philosophy is unshakeable, as reported by the Telegraph.

Problems with defensive personnel will be addressed by the appointment of a new senior recruitment figure, who will also look to recruit the right players for Hasenhuttl's high-pressing style when the January transfer window opens.

The message is clear, there will be an overhaul of players before they consider sacking the Austrian and his coaching staff.

However, after years of excellent scouting and signings that were sold on for huge profits, Southampton's recent transfer windows have seen sizeable sums of money wasted on players that haven't delivered. They can't afford to make mistakes in January, especially if the club are still embroiled in a fight for Premier League survival. 

Danny Ings, Moussa Djenepo and Che Adams were the three high profile signings of this summer, but former Liverpool striker Ings is the only player who has made any real contribution to the side.

Adams is yet to score in any competition, while Djenepo has struggled to stay fit. As a result, Southampton have an appalling home Premier League record - having conceded 19 goals in their five matches at St Mary's this season, drawing once and losing the other four.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message