Unai Emery Reveals Support From Arsenal Chiefs Over Decision to Drop Mesut Özil

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he has the backing of the club's hierarchy in his decision to drop midfielder Mesut Özil.

The high-earning German has made just two appearances in all competitions this season and has regularly been omitted from the matchday squad completely. Fans have been split on the situation, with many eager to see Özil restored to the team to address their lack of creativity.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, speaking ahead of the meeting with Crystal Palace on Sunday (via The Independent), Emery revealed that officials at the club agree that dropping Özil is best for the team, adding that more will be said about the situation in the coming weeks,

"Here, we have one agreed strategy as a club and as a team," Emery said. "Because the most important thing is the club, the team and finding a performance. Previously we were all speaking between us to take that decision.

"I know all the supporters want to know something but now is not the moment. I think it is not the moment to speak about him. We are going to play on Sunday and in the next matches and we are going to decide, and when we can speak about him something differently we will look."

With Özil and his creativity left at home, Emery has explored using numerous different players in the attacking midfield role, with the defensive-minded Lucas Torreira the latest to be deployed further forward in Thursday's 3-2 win over Vitória Guimarães.

It left fans asking plenty of questions, but Emery was adamant that Torreira has the skill set to be effective in such an important role.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I was speaking with him about his best position to help us in our shape," Emery explained. It depends on the shape. Last season his best position was playing as a deep midfield two alongside [Granit] Xhaka or Mattéo [Guendouzi].

"This year we are playing also sometimes with just one, and he can achieve with his quality to get to the box and get closer to score and is very intelligent about getting space around the box and taking chances.

"Then also, when we prepare the team to do high pressing, for us he is very important because he is very intelligent tactically but he can play in the two positions - the two midfielders, he can play higher for the pressing and to get into the box."

