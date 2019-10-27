Wolves Handed Significant Injury Blow as Willy Boly Sustains Fractured Ankle in Training

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Willy Boly is set for further tests on a suspected fractured ankle which he suffered during training.

The Frenchman has been left out of Wolves' travelling squad to face Newcastle United on Sunday after picking up the injury in the build-up to the game.

The club took to their official website to confirm the injury, but their head of medical, Phil Hayward, revealed they are yet to determine whether Boly will need to undergo surgery to aid his recovery.





“Unfortunately, Willy Boly sustained a serious injury to his left ankle in training earlier today," Hayward explained.

“Initial tests show a fracture to his fibula, and he will undergo further imaging over the coming days to determine whether surgery is required or not. If surgery is required that will take place during the next week.”

The news comes as a huge blow to Wolves. Boly was vital to the club's impressive form last season and, after joining the club permanently during the summer, he has already made 16 appearances in all competitions since the start of the campaign.





In his absence, Real Madrid loanee Jesús Vallejo is expected to return to the lineup, whilst the hope is that Ryan Bennett will also be able to compete for minutes in the near future as he nears a return from injury.





“Ryan Bennett is recovering well from his adductor injury. He has now started outdoor rehab and he will return to training in the coming days," Hayward added.

“Pedro Neto has progressed well with his outdoor rehab this week and has trained with the squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against Newcastle.

“Bruno Jordão has trained for the last two days and is progressing well. We expect him to be fit for selection very soon.

“Finally, Meritan Shabani underwent surgery to repair his right ACL, which went very well with the surgeon very pleased with the outcome. He has now returned to Compton to begin his early stages of rehabilitation.”

