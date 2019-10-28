6 Things You May Have Missed From Around Europe This Weekend

Ac October draws to a close, the leagues around Europe really start to take shape. The sides that are going to be there or thereabouts are now there or thereabouts. Meanwhile, the teams that are destined to struggle are orbiting the relegation zone and the managerial casualties start coming thick and fast.

From the sublime to the hilarious, here are six of the things you may have missed from across the continent this weekend.

Hostiel Keil Substitute Concedes Penalty While Warming Up

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

In a Bundesliga 2 fixture between Hostiel Keil and VfL Bochum, Michael Eberwein became VAR's most recent victim as he innocently kicked a wayward shot back onto the pitch while warming up behind the goal.

Not so innocently according to the keen eye of VAR.

Eberwein had touched the ball while it was still in play, leaving the referee no choice but to... (checks notes) book Eberwein and award a penalty to Bochum?!!

Despite the VAR interference, Keil managed to secure a 2-1 victory, but poor Eberwein didn't even get on the pitch (apart from to concede the penalty.)

Hannover Goalkeeper Sent Off for Low Blow

TF-Images/GettyImages

Bundesliga 2 was the gift that kept on giving this weekend.

Hannover had scored in the 93rd minute to give themselves a 3-2 lead at Karlsruher, before being pegged back once more in the dying seconds of the game.

As Karlsruher goalscorer Daniel Gordon went to grab the bouncing ball from the net and rush back to the centre circle, Hannover keeper Ron Robert Zieler attempted to punch the ball away in frustration. However, his clumsy swing missed the ball and instead found Gordon's errrm... sensitive area.

Gordon writhed on the floor in agony and the former Manchester United keeper was given his marching orders for a completely accidental (but hilarious) jab to a particularly painful place.

Newly Promoted Granada Top La Liga

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

With El Clasico postponed, teams near the top of La Liga could take full advantage of the two top sides not collecting any points this weekend.

Newly promoted Granada beat Real Betis 1-0 to leapfrog the Spanish giants and claim top spot.

Granada - who have never won La Liga, or indeed any major trophy - have made quite a start to life back in the top flight, losing just twice in 10 games and recording a famous victory over Barcelona in the process.

👍 to @diarioas for going with the definitive Spanish football story of the day as Granada returning to the top of the league table for the first time in 46 years. pic.twitter.com/mAb1Un5nA0 — Paul Reidy (@paulreidy67) October 28, 2019

The Andalusian club, whose squad includes former Spurs striker Roberto Soldado, are currently one point ahead of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, and two above Real.

Atalanta Net Seven

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

After being dismantled by Manchester City in midweek, Atalanta got back to winning ways in style as they smashed Udinese 7-1.

This seems relatively tame in comparison to what Premier League fans have become accustomed to this season, what with Man City's 8-0 here and Leicester's 9-0 there. 7-1.

However, this was the joint biggest Serie A win in Atalanta's history. They had not beaten any side by such a margin of victory since 1952, when they bested Triestina by the same scoreline.





Udinese had actually taken the lead before their day turned into a disaster. Nicholas Opoku was sent off, they conceded two penalties and Luis Muriel hit a hat trick.

Lewandowski Breaks Bundesliga Scoring Record

TF-Images/GettyImages

Robert Lewandowski became the first man to score in his club's first nine Bundesliga fixtures, as he found the net in Bayern Munich's 2-1 win over Union Berlin.

The Poland striker has an astonishing 19 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

He beats the record of eight consecutive games with a goal that had previously been set by Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang while at Borussia Dortmund.

Lionel Messi in 2019:

44 Games

35 Goals ⚽️

13 Assists 🎯



Robert Lewandowski in 2019:

42 Games

40 Goals ⚽️

11 Assists 🎯



Easy to see why Bayern manager Niko Kovac has said that the Pole in the “form of his life” 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ayqm6gesFQ — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) October 26, 2019

Lewandowski has been in a particularly rich vein of scoring form this year. No player has scored more goals for their club than the 31-year-old in 2019.

However, this was not enough to send Bayern Munich to the top of the Bundesliga; Borussia Monchengladbach currently occupy first place after their 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Juventus and Inter Both Drop Points

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Juventus could only draw with 16th-placed Lecce as they dropped points for the first time since September.

Juventus had led 1-0 through a Paulo Dybala penalty before Lecce equalised through a spot-kick of their own.

However, Inter failed to capitalise. Parma became the first side other than Juventus to take points of Antonio Conte's side this season, holding them to a 2-2 draw.





This means Juventus still lead Serie A by a slender point, with Inter breathing down their necks.