7 of the Best Moments From Another Fantastic Weekend of Premier League Action

Matchday 10 of the Premier League season is over and done with, and it was certainly one for the history books.

We saw Leicester tear Southampton apart, Liverpool survive a scare against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United actually win a league game for the first time in six weeks. How nice.

Here are seven of the best moments from all the action.

Best Record

Where else is there to start?

On Friday evening, Leicester City stormed to a ludicrous 9-0 win over Southampton, who looked like they would rather be doing anything else than actually playing. To be fair, can you blame them?

It tied the record for the biggest win in Premier League history, and will certainly be talked about for years to come.

Best Goal

We saw some absolute stunners this weekend. James Maddison fired home a beautiful free-kick, and Pascal Groß netted one of his own as well, but the award has to go to Burnley's Jay Rodriguez.





Already 4-0 down against Chelsea, Rodriguez picked the ball up and began moving towards goal. From all of 30 yards out, the forward unleashed a ferocious strike which swerved in the air and left Kepa Arrizabalaga stunned as it flew into the back of the net.

They still lost 4-2, so the goal didn't really do much, but it certainly gave fans something to celebrate on an otherwise disappointing afternoon.

Best Save

You would think that this award would have to go to Norwich's Tim Krul for saving two penalties against Manchester United, but the best goal-line clearance of the weekend actually came from an outfield player.

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings had a tough time of it in the 3-0 loss to Manchester City, but that scoreline would have been even worse if Mings hadn't pulled off a sublime clearance during the first half.

It looked like City were certain to score after Gabriel Jesus' effort found a way past Tom Heaton, but Mings managed to contort his towering body to fling a knee at the ball and deflect it wide. It was the most unnatural movement you have ever seen, but it did the job.

Best Strop

Oh dear. All is not well with Granit Xhaka right now.

The Arsenal captain was faced with a chorus of boos (again) as he was substituted in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, but this time he reacted. Xhaka cupped his hand to his ear and looked to be provoking the supporters, before flinging his shirt off and storming straight down the tunnel.

It wasn't the best look for the Gunners' leader, as the months of constant pressure and criticism look to have finally got to him.

Best Assist

It was a mixed afternoon for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, both of whom missed penalties in the 3-1 win over Norwich. However, the pair did combine for a stunning goal later in the game.

The two exchanged passes to work their way into the box, but the key pass came from Rashford, who pulled off a lovely back-heel to tear through Norwich's last line of defence.

Martial kept the standards high as he lifted a fantastic chip over Krul to net United's third, so the penalty misses were both forgotten.

Best Tackle

Defending is a real art form. When done right, a tackle can leave you in awe. Somebody should let Mattéo Guendouzi know that.

In the dying embers of the game, Wilfried Zaha looked to be launching a counter-attack which could have seen Arsenal lose the match. Guendouzi clearly wasn't interested in seeing that happen, so he just picked Zaha up and speared him to the ground. This is why the term 'cynical foul' exists.

The Frenchman would have looked at home in Japan at the Rugby World Cup. It was a great tackle, just completely the wrong sport.

Best Near Miss

Bournemouth's 0-0 draw with Watford was not a game for the ages, but fans were almost treated to some excitement when Diego Rico had a little moment of madness.

For some reason, with Bournemouth under pressure at the back, Rico decided to try a little flicked pass which ended up nowhere near any of his teammates. Watford would have had a clear shot on goal, but Nathan Aké was there to bail the left-back out.

Next time, he should probably try just clearing it.

