90min’s Premier League Team of the Week – Matchday 10

Leicester City kicked off matchday 10 with an unbelievable 9-0 victory over Southampton on Friday night, making it one of the most memorable weekends of Premier League football this season.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ side weren’t the only ones with standout performances over the past three days. Here are some of the other key players to make 90min’s Premier League Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

GK - Tim Krul (Norwich City): Despite the Canaries losing 3-1 at home to Manchester United, Krul’s performance at the weekend shouldn’t be overlooked. The Dutch keeper made two key penalty saves against Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on Sunday, preventing his team from further humiliation at Carrow Road. Either Krul gave off an excellent performance or Manchester United are extremely bad at taking penalties…

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): There’s no surprise that Alexander-Arnold has made the team this week, as he has been excellent for the Reds all season. The right-back’s attacking performance against Spurs on Sunday was particularly superb, creating several chances for his team, making him one of the best players on the pitch in their 2-1 victory.

CB – Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle): The skipper put his team ahead with an excellent header in the first half. With a late equaliser from Jonny and a sending off for Sean Longstaff, Lascelles’ leadership skills helped his team see out the game and earn a much needed point against an impressive Wolves side.

CB – Harry Maguire (Manchester United): Since signing for the Red Devils for a record fee of £80m in the summer, Maguire hasn’t let the pressure of being the most expensive defender get to him. In fact, he’s played a key role in Manchester United’s defence ever since and his brilliant performance against Norwich City was one of his best of the season so far.

LB – Ben Chilwell (Leicester City): Of course, it would be rude to not include at least a couple of the players that featured in Brendan Rodgers’ side against Southampton on Friday – and Chilwell was one of their key performers. The left-back netted the first goal for the Foxes on Friday as well as assisting two in their 9-0 thrashing of Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Midfielders

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

CM – Scott McTominay (Manchester United): Another Manchester United player who makes into the TOTW is Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay. His performance against Norwich was impressive, scoring the first goal for the Red Devils - the club’s 2000th in the Premier League.

CM – Youri Tielemans (Leicester City): Tielemans scored the second of Leicester City’s nine goals on Friday, netting his third of the campaign. He also set up a goal for Ayoze Perez, making him one of the several standout performers of the match.

AM - Christian Pulisic (Chelsea): It was a day to remember for Pulisic as he not only netted his first goal for the Blues in their 4-2 win over Burnley, but he also managed to bag himself a hat-trick as well. His perfect hat-trick, which saw the 21-year-old score with his left-foot, his right-foot and with his head, gave Chelsea a 3-0 lead early in the second half.

Forwards

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

RW - Ayoze Perez (Leicester City): Speaking of hat-tricks, Perez also secured one during the Foxes’ 9-0 goal spectacle at the weekend. Perez managed to score three by the 57th minute, scoring the first hat-trick of the game…





ST – Jamie Vardy (Leicester City): Leicester’s 9-0 victory wouldn’t be complete with a goal (or three) from Jamie Vardy. Yes, Vardy also managed to put three in the back of the net on Friday with two goals in the second half before adding to the Saints’ humiliation with a late penalty.

LW – Anthony Martial (Manchester United): Martial returned from injury in style at the weekend – scoring United’s third goal in their 3-1 victory. The return of the Frenchman saw him transform Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and he may prove vital in their hopes to get back on form this season.