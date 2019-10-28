Aaron Wan-Bissaka Becomes First Man Utd Player in 7 Years to Achieve Defensive Stat

Something's up - today there haven't been too many calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get sacked.

Manchester United's impressive display in a 3-1 win at Norwich City over the weekend has partially eased the pressure on their manager, with Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial getting the Red Devils' goals at Carrow Road. Just like that, there's a bit less doom and gloom surrounding the club.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Now, it's not as though United downed the Canaries thanks to the performance of one man alone, but Solskjaer can be extremely thankful for Aaron Wan-Bissaka's stellar showing in East Anglia.

According to Opta, the right-back made a whopping 11 tackles against Norwich, bettering the tally of 10 he set during the 1-1 draw away to Southampton in late August.

That makes him the first Red Devils player since 6 May 2012 to post double figures for tackling twice in the same campaign.

On that day, it was United favourite Patrice Evra who was doing the hard graft, making 11 successful challenges as Sir Alex Ferguson's team defeated Swansea City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

The Frenchman was a superb servant for the club across his eight-year stay in Manchester, and if Wan-Bissaka can reach the levels of his predecessor, he can expect a similarly long career with the Premier League giants.

However, the youngster is unlikely to enjoy the same levels of glory that Evra did with United. The latter collected ten major trophies under Fergie, including both the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2008.

By contrast, Wan-Bissaka has only played ten games for the Red Devils, winning only half of those.

Yet more worrying is the fact that the victory against Norwich was just the second time United have scored more than a single goal with him in their starting lineup. Thank goodness they have such a reliable defender in their backline.

