Barcelona to Sanction January Loan Deal for Carles Aleñá in Bid to Increase First Team Exposure

Barcelona are keen to send midfielder Carles Aleñá out on loan to another La Liga side in January, as they seek to find the player the minutes he has been unable to earn under Ernesto Valverde.

The 21-year-old has been on the fringes of the Catalan side since his senior debut in 2016, but despite making 27 appearances in a promising 2018/19 season, the abundance of midfield options available to Valverde after the arrival of Frenkie de Jong has left him out in the cold.

His solitary appearance this season, however, came in a start on the opening day defeat to Athletic Club. He was withdrawn at half-time, and has since made the bench just twice in all competitions.

His somewhat stunted development seems to have generated a degree of concern behind the scenes, and they are keen for him to get the first-team experience he needs to grow. That's according to Catalan outlet Sport, anyway, who say that the player remains highly-rated, and has a part in the La Liga champions' long-term plans - but he may have to go elsewhere in the short term.





He will reportedly be sent out to another La Liga club in January, with the view to him playing regular, first-team football for six months - before returning to Barcelona in the summer for another effort at forcing his way into the side.

They are not prepared to include an option to buy clause, which does indicate a vision for him as a first-team player at Camp Nou, but the fear is that if he stays, the lack of football coming his way may prove detrimental to his development.

Mentioned in the report are Real Betis, Celta de Vigo, Getafe and Granada, all of whom could offer the player a berth in their side for the second half of the season should a deal be agreed with Barcelona.

This news comes days after reports from Spain claimed that Tottenham hold an interest in Aleñá, with speculation that he could be involved in a deal that would see Christian Eriksen head in the opposite direction.

That report also names Real Betis as a potential suitor for Aleñá, however, and having lost Giovani Lo Celso to Spurs late in the summer window, it seems reasonable to assume they are near the front of the queue for a January loan deal.

